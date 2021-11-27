If you had a Parler account, you need to remove it now

Facebook is the largest social media site in the world, with billions of monthly users. It’s also been subject to network outages, data breaches and shady privacy practices. More recently, Facebook has come under fire for putting growth above online safety and allowing misinformation to propagate on the platform.

You can leave Facebook, but we understand if you’re worried about losing the things you shared with friends and families over the years. The good news is you can take most of it with you before you go. Tap or click here for instructions on downloading your entire Facebook history and deleting your account for good.

There are, of course, alternatives to Facebook, and one of them made a name by preaching freedom of speech. Parler has had a bit of a rollercoaster ride since its introduction, and just recently, Kim Komando experienced one of the social network’s harmful practices. Spam text messages.

The rise and fall (and rise?) of Parler

Parler launched in 2018 as an anti-Twitter platform for free speech, though the two social networks are functionally similar. However, unlike Twitter and Facebook, Parler doesn’t use employees or third parties to fact-check and regulate posts. The platform’s community enforces guidelines, which are based on the FCC’s obscenity definitions.

Shortly after launch, Parler became the country’s number one downloaded news app. The site saw another uptick when former President Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook, and rumors circulated that he had a Parler account.

Parler had a taste of the banhammer when it was removed from the Google Play Store when users were found promoting violence after the U.S. Capitol riot. Apple followed suit, removing Parler from its App Store. Parler worked with Apple and was reinstated to the App Store a few months later. It has yet to see a return to Google Play.

Please STOP

Social media account or otherwise, it should stick when you opt out of emails or text messages. Apparently, Parler has been text spamming, as Kim Komando knows first-hand. She had an account that she all but forgot about until a few days ago when she received a text about Parler alerts.

She replied STOP to opt out but got another text two days later. She once again responded with STOP, hoping that would be the end of it. But that may not be enough.

This brings to light something crucial for any account you have. If you’re not using it, delete it. Don’t simply remove the app from your phone. Go into the app and delete your account.

Here’s how to delete your Parler account:

Open the Parler app and tap your profile .

. Tap Settings and Privacy .

. Scroll down to Delete Account and tap it, then follow onscreen instructions.

and tap it, then follow onscreen instructions. You’ll need your password to complete your account deletion.

Keep reading

10-second Facebook security setting you need to change right now

X

Social media site Gab hacked: Passwords, private messages, user data stolen