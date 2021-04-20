Months after ban, Parler will be allowed back in the Apple App Store

After a heated few months over free speech and the regulation of its platform, Parler will finally return to Apple’s App Store. As a country, we witnessed many battles this year, but none more prominent than those surrounding free speech.

Parler made front-line news in January when it was removed from the Google Play Store. The Apple Store immediately followed suit. Shortly after, Amazon removed it from its web hosting service, effectively crippling the social media platform entirely.

Parler didn’t take the ban lightly and had been fighting to reinstate its app. Many assumed the platform might not return at all. But, after four long months, Apple has announced it is allowing Parler to return to its App Store line-up once again.

Here’s the backstory

Parler is an alternative social media platform that looks a lot like Twitter. Created with the idea of free speech, it offered community-regulated policies concerning what was being said on the platform. While not designed to be a conservative platform, the majority of users align to the right.

Before the capitol riots occurred in D.C. this January, users were seen promoting the attacks on Parler. Later, some Parler users were found participating in the insurrection.

When more and more violent and hateful speech continued to arise on Parler without immediate regulation, Google Play pulled the app, citing a violation of its policies and regulations. Shortly after, Apple quoted the same policy breaches and removed Parler from its App Store as well.

Now, this sparked quite a bit of controversy. Parler launched because sites like Twitter were heavily moderating user's comments. Parler sought to open a platform for users to share their opinions and thoughts in a free and open environment. But Google Play and Apple ultimately shut it down.

Why is it coming back?

When Parler was first removed, it swore it would create its own servers to support its app so it wouldn’t face a similar situation down the road. But building new servers takes time.

Since its removal, Parler has been working to create new content moderation practices that align with Apple’s policies. This week, Apple announced that Parler’s updates were sufficient and could return to the App Store.

But don’t get too excited yet. Apple has given the green light, but Parler isn’t quite ready. Once the app is finished being updated, it will become available immediately again for download. We’ll be sure to update you when it’s available.

