Social media can be a hostile environment. When people get behind the keyboard, they feel empowered to say just about anything, because hey, it's all online, right?

If you encounter someone attacking your posts, you might want to stop them from seeing your content without further trouble. You could block them, but that might create an uncomfortable situation. And no one wants to lose followers.

Fortunately, Twitter has introduced a new feature that can save you awkwardness. If you want someone to stop seeing your tweets without blocking them, read on.

The new feature

After a round of beta testing, Twitter has finally unveiled a new feature that will help keep heads a little cooler online. Previously, if you wanted someone to no longer see your tweets, you’d have to block them. But then, of course, they would know that you blocked them.

Now you can silently remove their ability to see your posts, so they can’t comment on them. And you don’t have to block them entirely. The feature is part of Twitter’s new focus to stop online harassment and encourage good community behavior on the platform.

How to remove a Twitter follower without blocking them

Not only is the new feature convenient, but it’s also user-friendly and can be done in just a few steps. Here’s how to take advantage of this helpful feature:

Open Twitter on your desktop computer.

Tap Profile in the list of options on the left side of the page.

in the list of options on the left side of the page. Select Followers .

. Find the user who you don’t want to see your Tweets.

Click the three dots next to their name.

Choose Remove This Follower.

You can repeat this action with multiple followers if needed. After you’ve completed the above steps, the selected users won’t be blocked but won’t see your posts any longer.

Important things to note

While this feature is a great option to minimize the drama in your life, it won’t stop them from seeing your public tweets. If they go to your page and actively look for them, they will have access. Only by blocking someone or making your account fully private will you keep your page entirely safe.

Also, the feature is currently only available on web browsers and isn’t available on the app. This could be problematic as most users operate Twitter from their smartphones. The feature will likely be rolled out to apps soon, but in the meantime, you can log in through a web browser to get the job done.