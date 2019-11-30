Facebook will pay you money to take surveys

The idea that companies steal your data for their corporate gain is a revolving theme around here at Komando.com. The stories are many and often cover repeat offenders, such as Facebook’s concerning acquisition of one frightening piece of tech. Tap or click here to learn about it.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company has tracked and targeted the activities of Facebook users and non-users alike, all to gather as much personal information as possible for marketing purposes. While experts and authorities take Facebook to task over this practice, they have expressed doubt the routine will cease.

However, a recent announcement by Facebook may lead many to believe the company and its CEO may be changing its ways. According to a statement released by Facebook’s product manager, Erez Naveh, Facebook is finally going to begin asking and paying you for your data with its new app, Viewpoints.

A step in the right direction

Instead of stealing your data, Facebook Viewpoints is an app that will pay you for your personal information. The company asserts the purpose of the app is to create better experiences across the Facebook “family” of social media, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Portal and Oculus, and that it will help shape future technology.

Participation is only open to Facebook users age 18 or over who reside in the U.S. (Facebook intends to expand to other countries next year) and have a PayPal account.

What’s in a name

You may be wondering what type of information will be collected. According to the announcement, initial info gathered at signup will include:

Name

Age

Gender

Country of residence

Device info

Network type

Location (if you agree)

The Viewpoints Privacy notice declares Facebook will not sell your information to third parties, nor will Facebook share your data on the platform or other accounts without your permission. Tap or click here to learn how Facebook has made similar claims in the past.

How to get Facebook to pay you

Once you download the app for either your iPhone or Android device, you earn rewards by completing programs like surveys, research, tasks or trying new products. If you qualify for a program (based on your input), you will receive email or push notifications when one is available.

Depending on individual programs, you will earn a number of points upon completion. Once you reach 1,000 points, Facebook will reward you with $5 sent via PayPal.

The first program that will be made available is a well-being survey from which Facebook hopes to glean insights into how to curb the adverse effects and enhance the benefits of social media.

While it is encouraging to see Facebook step up to the plate to ask and pay consumers for their data, the outcome remains to be seen and warrants caution.