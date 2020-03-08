Facebook has a horrible track record when it comes to protecting users’ privacy. But, for some inexplicable reason, the social media site still has more than 2 billion active monthly users worldwide.

People just can’t seem to quit Facebook, even after finding out the site was caught sharing private data with developers on multiple occasions. Tap or click here for details of the shady practice.

One reason Facebook seems so creepy is the fact it knows pretty much everything about you — and not just from the information you’ve handed over. But the good news is there is something you can do about it.

Yes, Facebook is watching you

That feeling of being watched is ever so familiar these days. The proof? Have you ever tried to do a quick online search for a particular item and later see ads appearing on sites you visit for that same product?

That’s what’s known as targeted ads and is the number one reason given by major tech companies for asking permission to track you online. But here’s the thing: Facebook doesn’t just track your movements when you’re on its site. It also sees what you’re doing on other sites and, in some cases, even in real-life situations.

So you’re wondering how this can be happening, right? It’s because Location Settings are enabled in the Facebook app. Thankfully, you don’t have to let it continue. Just disable Location Settings.

How to turn off Facebook Location Settings

If you’re creeped out by the feeling of being watched and having targeted ads appear across the web, you need to turn off Facebook’s Location Settings. It’s actually a simple process, so it won’t take long. Here’s how:

For iOS devices

Open the Facebook app and tap the three-line menu in the lower-right corner. Then, scroll down and select Settings & Privacy >> Privacy Shortcuts >> Manage Your Location Settings >> slide the toggle next to Location History left to turn it off.

From the same page you’re on, tap the Location Services option under Device Setting. This opens the Facebook Settings menu on your device. On this page, tap Location, then select Never on the next page.

That’s it, now Location History is off as well as Location Settings.

For Android devices

Open the Facebook app and tap the three-line menu. Select Settings & Privacy >> Privacy Shortcuts >> Manage Your Location settings >> move the toggle to the left to turn Background Location off.

That’s it, your Android device is now protected from Facebook Location Services.

There have been enough Facebook scandals recently to justify deleting your account altogether and walking away forever. Tap or click here to find out how to delete Facebook. It’s definitely your safest option.