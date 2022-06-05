Your social media account contains a lot of personal information. Naturally, you don’t want that data to fall into the wrong hands, so you must take steps to lock it down. For Facebook, one of the methods to regain access to your profile is through Trusted Contacts.

After selecting three to five people, they can help you recover your account if you ever get locked out. They get a recovery code that you use to log back in. It’s a popular method for when something goes wrong, but the social media giant is now removing the tool.

Read on for ways to secure your account and what you must do after Trusted Contacts disappears.

Here’s the backstory

Thousands of Facebook users started receiving notifications this week that the Trusted Contacts option is going away. Many are now wondering if a replacement is coming or what they should do instead.

The company didn’t explain why the feature won’t be an option, only stating on the Trusted Contacts page that “your chosen friends will no longer be able to help you get back on Facebook if you lose access to your account.”

So, what are your options? First, Facebook recommends that you ensure your email address and phone number are up to date on your profile. This is so that notifications and login alerts are sent to the correct user.

What you can do about it

If you haven’t updated your details in some time, now is the perfect opportunity. Here’s how to change Facebook details on your computer:

Sign in to your Facebook profile and click on the down-arrow in the top right corner.

in the top right corner. Click Settings & Privacy , then click Settings.

, then click Click the option you want to update. For example, you’ll find the option under General to change your email address and telephone number.

To turn on alerts and approvals or change your password, you can do that under the Security and Login option from the Settings page. You should also set up two-factor authentication (2FA). Then, if you get locked out on a browser, you can approve a new login session through Facebook’s built-in code generator.

But there is a caveat to that. You need access to your profile on a mobile device to authorize the login. Having your phone number updated allows Facebook to send you the authorization code through text.

To enable 2FA, go to the Security and login settings, select Use two-factor authentication and choose Edit.

