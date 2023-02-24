Facebook jail is a term used to describe disruptions in an account’s ability to do certain things on the platform. Businesses may have their ads removed or shown to fewer people, often due to spamming and other community standard violations.

Sometimes, the shadowban is temporary, and other times, it might be for good. Many aren’t entirely sure why their account or profile was flagged in the first place. As of recently, though, that’s changing. Read on for details.

How to know why you’re in Facebook jail

Instead of being notified that you can’t post for a given time, Meta hopes to improve its “strike” system, enforced by its oversight board of moderators.

After accruing two strikes (but less than six total), your account may be unable to do some of the stuff it could before. Previously, users may have been banned for up to 30 days after just one or two strikes. Now, accounts with fewer than seven infractions will have their service dialed back incrementally.

The new rules focus more on behavior modification, and it’s a move that many people are celebrating. This development allows accounts to redeem themselves before being restricted from the platform entirely. The goal is to give well-meaning community members more information on what they did wrong and how to solve it.

It’s an excellent move for small businesses. Facebook’s ad review process can be notoriously picky. Why penalize innocent entrepreneurs just trying to reach a wider audience?

What to do if you’re in Facebook jail

Is it possible to get out of Facebook jail? It depends, but the following best practices can keep your account free, clear and unreported:

If you’re a small business owner, learn everything you can about the standards Facebook upholds for ads you run.

Never spam your audience needlessly, whether it’s a personal or professional account. And try to avoid sending too many friend requests or event invites simultaneously.

Only use one account per person, business or brand.

Be judicious when adding hashtags to your posts and ads.

Don’t post racy stuff like illegal substances, nudity or violence.

As always, the golden rule is to be kind and respectful, no matter who you talk to.

As one of the best places to barter, socialize and promote your brand, an extra ounce of caution is always a great way to protect yourself.

Keep reading

Read this before you try to score a deal on Facebook Marketplace

Don’t fall for this Facebook scam that steals your password