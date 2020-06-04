Are you the type of person to look back at old social media posts and cringe? It happens to the best of us — and while those old posts with your ex may be embarrassing, they’re also tough to get rid of, especially if you have to delete them one by one.

Luckily, Facebook has the answer for wiping those embarrassing old posts off your page with its new bulk-delete tool. This tool allows you to clear your Facebook timeline of whatever mortifying evidence you left behind, whether it’s a very loud opinion on the fashion-forwardness of mullets or evidence of your political views that have changed over time. RELATED: 10 Facebook security settings to change now.

If you’re desperate to get rid of old Facebook posts but there are too many to tackle one by one, you may want to look into this tool. Let’s take a look at how Facebook’s bulk-delete tool works, why you may want to use it, and how you can utilize it to rid yourself of the evidence of your past indiscretions.

What is Facebook’s bulk-delete tool?

Well, as we mentioned above, Facebook has created this new tool to help wipe your timeline clean of embarrassing old posts. This tool — which is called Manage Activity — offers Facebook users the ability to archive or trash old posts in bulk. No more laborious “click and delete” necessary on each post.

According to Facebook, this tool was created because people change their opinions, interests and outlooks over time. It can be tough to reflect who you are today with old, irrelevant posts mucking up your timeline. This tool could be especially handy if you’re a new graduate entering the job market or wiping an old relationship from view.

How does the Manage Activity tool work?

So, you’ll have two options when using the Manage Activity tool. You can either archive old posts or delete them.

The purpose of archiving is to hide the posts you don’t want visible on Facebook but not delete them. You can still see this content — an old photo you love with a former friend or an ex, for example — but others won’t. It’s a smart way of retaining old social media memories without having them being seen by the outside world.

If you want to delete your old posts, you can do so in bulk with the Manage Activity tool. What’s nice about this tool is that while you can “delete” a post from your timeline, you’ll have wiggle room in case you change your mind.

Posts sent to the trash with this tool will stay in the trash folder for 30 days before you’ll need to manually delete or restore them — just enough time to cool off and undo heat-of-the-moment deletes.

Manage Activity will also let you view and manage your posts in bulk, and even use filters to help you sort and find what you’re looking for. You can sort by things like specific people or date ranges, making it simple to find the posts you want to get rid of.

Instructions for using the bulk-delete tool on desktop and mobile

To use the bulk-delete and archive tool on desktop:

Login to your Facebook account on the desktop

While on your Facebook page, select Timeline at the top of the page

Scroll down until you see Posts

Click on Posts > Manage Posts

In Manage Posts, select the ones you want to archive or delete by clicking the box on the right-hand side. You can filter your posts and select them in bulk by filtering by things like a year or tagged/posted by, or you can select the posts one by one.

Once you’ve chosen the posts you want to archive or delete, simply click Next at the bottom of the screen and then choose to hide, remove, or delete — but please keep in mind that you can only delete posts you’ve made. You can untag yourself from someone else’s posts, though.

To use this tool on Facebook mobile:

Log into Facebook mobile and choose the menu on the bottom right corner of the screen

Click View Profile

Scroll down on your profile until you see Manage Posts

Click on Manage Posts > sort by filter to find and select posts in certain categories, or you can choose posts one by one to archive or delete

Once your posts are selected, you’ll see a menu on the bottom left-hand side of the screen with a trash can icon and an x icon

Use these icons to archive or delete the posts you’ve chosen

It’s that simple. Just a few steps with Facebook’s new Manage Activity tool and you’ll be on your way to a clean social media slate in no time. Well, on Facebook anyway. Those embarrassing posts on Instagram and Twitter are another issue entirely.