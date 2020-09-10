By now, you know the internet is full of junk. Misinformation, social media posts peddling junk and scams galore. It can feel like we’re surrounded by it all day long.

So how do you tell what’s real from what’s not? That’s where this free course comes in. If you’ve ever found yourself scratching your head over a link you clicked or fighting with a friend or relative about a piece of outlandish news, Arizona State University’s journalism school wants to help.

The free three-week course from the Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication kicks off Sunday, September 13. Through educational videos, expert interviews and interactive activities, participants will learn how to:

Spot misinformation

Access credible sources and claims

Better understand how the media operates

You can work through the course at your own pace — expect to put in a couple of hours a week — and join a series of live conversations with the course team and guests, including Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales.

The course adapts based on your interests and existing knowledge. That means you dive deeper into topics you care about or want to learn more about.

The way we find and consume news has fundamentally changed over the past several decades, says Kristy Roschke, managing director of the News Co/Lab at the Cronkite school. “Most of us have had to learn as we go without any training. It can feel like we’re barely keeping up.”

For more info, tap or click here. If you’re ready to sign up, click the yellow box below. To register, all you need is a valid email address.

Full disclosure: The project comes as part of a $2 million grant from Facebook.