Clubhouse is here for Android – what you need to know

You give away some personal data every time you sign up for a new app or service. While the degree of information varies and what is done with the data, a little research can go a long way in reducing your exposure.

The apps you use help determine your level of privacy. It’s up to you to decide what’s worth downloading or not. But where can you get this information? We’ll get you started with this list of the worst offenders when it comes to sharing your data.

When it comes to the safest apps, our list contains the social networking site Clubhouse. This invite-only audio chat app has grown in popularity thanks to its exclusive nature and vocal stance on privacy. Until now, Clubhouse was limited to iOS devices, but now it’s here for Android. We’ll give you more details on the app and how to get it.

Join the Club – if you can

People want what they can’t have and Clubhouse is a prime example. The chat app has been discussed by celebrities and people in the tech world on social media. Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Elon Musk have made appearances on the app.

But not just anyone can use it. You need an invitation to join. All this creates hype, which has helped Clubhouse’s popularity.

Clubhouse is about talking and listening. You can create audio-based chatrooms that anyone can drop in and listen to. They can also join the conversation. Private rooms make things even more exclusive.

But one thing to keep in mind is that the Clubhouse hype has attracted scammers’ attention. So be extra careful. Tap or click here to find out how to spot the fakes.

A Clubhouse for Android users

Clubhouse is rolling out in beta form for Android, the company recently announced. Developers will spend some time collecting feedback and finetuning the app before doing a fuller rollout.

The waitlist and invite system is still in place, so you can bring a few close friends along if you manage to get in. Those of you on the waitlist can look forward to summer, as the company says that it will be “welcoming millions more” of you.

How to get it

Android users can download the Clubhouse app from the Google Play Store and sign up for alerts once it’s available in your area.

Once you have the app, sit back and wait for your invitation. If you have friends already using Clubhouse, they can wave you through.