Did someone break into your Facebook account? Check for this red flag

You know by now that details like your Social Security number and banking login are extremely valuable to hackers and scammers. But longtime Komando.com readers also know that your social media information trumps all others.

Cracking your bank account can only net hackers the amount you have available, but your social media logins can open up a whole world of scams. Profiles are often hijacked to spread malware, grifts and even disinformation — giving hackers a steady revenue stream as long as they have access.

Unfortunately, you may not realize someone has taken over your account until it’s too late. That’s why you should be proactive. We’ll show you how to spot any strange devices logged into your Facebook account, along with tips to keep your page secure.

Your account activity is tracked

Every time you log in to a service or account, the activity gets logged in some way. This information can include your device name, IP address or location. You might even get an email when the system detects a new login or login attempt. (This is why it’s so important to set up two-factor authentication, which we’ll get to below.)

Facebook is relatively good at keeping track of what devices access your account and when. You’ll get a notification from the app and an email to any new login alerts, but that’s assuming the alerts are set up correctly — and never go to your spam folder or otherwise get lost.

How to see devices logged in to your account

There’s another way to see if someone else has access to your Facebook account. It just takes a few minutes to check and can give you peace of mind that your account is secure. Or it will give you a heads up that you need to take some steps to protect yourself immediately.

Here’s how to see the devices logged into your Facebook account:

Sign in to your Facebook account.

Click on the down arrow in the top right corner.

in the top right corner. Click on Settings & privacy > Settings .

> . Finally, click on Security and Login.

You’ll see a section called Where you’re logged in. It shows the two most recent devices and their approximate login locations. When you click on the See More option, the list expands for a broader view.

Carefully go over each entry and look for locations you have never been to or devices you don’t own. Click on the three dots next to a device to select “Not You?” or “Log out.” The first option will give you more details on the device and where it’s located, along with steps to secure your account. The latter option will log that device out.

If you do see any devices and locations you don’t recognize, follow the on-screen prompts to secure your Facebook account, log those devices out and change your password right away.

Here’s what else you can do to keep your account safe:

Activate Facebook Protect if you have the option. You’ll see this on the Security and Login page. Then, Facebook will walk you through your security settings and make recommendations for tighter privacy.

page. Then, Facebook will walk you through your security settings and make recommendations for tighter privacy. Be sure to enable two-factor authentication so that you verify any new logins. You can also specify a list of authorized devices and remove any devices you’ve sold, given away or no longer use.

You can also set up extra security by toggling on the option to receive notifications about unrecognized logins.

