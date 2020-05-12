The list of most-downloaded apps is out for April 2020, which includes a ton of social media apps like TikTok and Instagram. But you probably won’t be surprised at what landed at the top.

Zoom — the popular video conferencing app — led the way. Tap or click here for the latest Zoom update that fixes a major problem.

No doubt you’re probably familiar with many on the list, but there are many others you might not be aware of. If you’re looking to find useful apps you’ve never heard of, we’re offering up some options — including a rad planetarium app and a sweet sports streaming app. Let’s check them out.

Android apps worth looking into

1. Wish

If you’re shopping for something specific and you want to find it at a steal, you’re almost guaranteed to find it in the Wish app, which has been downloaded from the Google Play store over 9.6 million times. This app claims to have over 500+ million users, who use Wish in part because it offers online shoppers access to 100 million manufacturers who are selling their items from 60% to 90% off.

Wish offers everything from electronics to clothing and shoes, or even unique home goods items, all of which are sold at rock-bottom prices. If you want to check out what Wish is selling, you can find and download the app here. Just be patient when it comes to delivery because while Wish is based in San Francisco, everything ships from China.

2. Shop: delivery & order tracker

If you’re an online shopper and you aren’t using Shop to track your items and store your payment methods, you’re missing out. The Shop app is popular because it does everything you’d need a shopping app to do: it tracks your online shopping deliveries with map tracking and real-time updates, and allows you to checkout quickly with encrypted payments at over a million independent stores online.

The app is super user-friendly, too, offering quick access to merchants and even suggests new products you might be interested in based on your purchase history. To find and download the Shop app — which is powered by Shopify — click here.

3. News Break

If you’re trying to keep up with the news but don’t want to wade through a ton of stories to find what you need, check out the News Break app. This app offers users a curated daily brief focused on local news, crime, traffic, events and more.

Here’s how it works: the News Break app aggregates intelligent content that’s tailored to your interests from more than 10,000 trusted news outlets across the U.S. It also offers users the ability to connect with other users and get info on deals at local restaurants, shop openings and other businesses. To download the News Break app, click here.

4. Mercari

Do you have some items you want to sell after spring cleaning but aren’t sure where to list them? Well, that’s what Mercari, the popular app from the Google Play store, is for. This app is an easy way to quickly sell (or buy) almost anything. Whether it’s a prom dress you’ve had sitting in your closet for far too long or an old phone that you upgraded but never got rid of, you can list in on Mercari in minutes, and you’ll only have to pay a 10% flat fee when it sells.

What sets this app apart is that there are no meetups required to hand over your item to the buyer. Unlike other online marketplaces, Mercari follows the sale from purchase to shipment and even provides printable shipping labels that are emailed to you when your item sells. To find and download Mercari, click here.

5. Your Phone Companion

If you’ve been looking for a way to access the stuff on your phone from your PC, Your Phone Companion is the app for you. This app has surged in popularity because it allows you to reply to your text messages, access mobile apps, make and receive phone calls, access your photos instantly, and receive and manage your phone’s notifications — all from your PC. To download Your Phone Companion, click here.

6. DAZN

There may not be a ton of live sporting events happening at the moment, but that hasn’t curbed the interest in DAZN, a live sports streaming app that allows you to stream live and on-demand MMA and boxing content from any device, wherever you are.

Part of the reason DAZN is so popular is that this streaming app offers exclusive access to all of the fights and original content from Canelo Alvarez, GGG, Anthony Joshua, and more. It works on connected devices, such as smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, and gaming consoles — and the content streams at the best quality your device can handle, up to full HD 1080p. Click here to download DAZN app on your device.

7. Scanner Radio Pro

If you want to keep up with what’s going on around the world in real-time — well before it makes headlines — you might be interested in the Scanner Radio Pro app. This app allows you to listen to live audio from over 7,000 fire and police scanners, weather radios, amateur radio repeaters, air traffic and marine radios from around the world.

With the Scanner Radio Pro, you can choose from scanners near you, view the top 50 scanners with the most listeners, or browse by location or genre. You can also turn on notifications to receive alerts anytime a scanner has more than 2,000 listeners to find out about major events as they’re happening. Click here to download the Scanner Radio Pro app on your device.

8. Torque Pro

Are you an amateur auto mechanic who is always on the lookout for new ways to stay in tune with your vehicle? Check out the Torque Pro app, which allows you to see what your car is doing in realtime, get OBD fault codes, car performance, sensor data, and more — all from the app on your phone.

Torque is a car performance and diagnostics tool with a scanner that uses an OBD II Bluetooth adapter (that you’ll need to buy separately) to connect to your OBD2 engine management/ECU. This app offers a ton of features, including CO2 emissions readouts, transmission temperatures and even 0-60 speed timings. It also offers a massive fault code database so you can look up fault codes from different manufacturers and figure out what’s wrong with your car.

If you want to download the app or just learn more about what Torque Pro can do, click here.

9. Ultimate Ghost Detector

If you’re a fan of Ghost Hunters, Zak Bagans or any of the other paranormal research shows, you’ll likely be a fan of the Ultimate Ghost Hunter app. As you may have gathered from the name, this app is focused on helping you seek out the spirits or otherworldly beings that lurk in the shadows.

The Ultimate Ghost Detector app is a powerful tool that uses the device’s sensors to provide paranormal investigators and enthusiasts with valuable data and features, including the EMF detectors and motion detectors used by the folks on your favorite ghost-hunting shows. To learn more about Ultimate Ghost Detector or to download the app, click here.

10. Network Analyzer Pro

Frustrated with your Wi-Fi signal or having connectivity issues you just can’t resolve? You might want to check out the Network Analyzer app, which can help you diagnose various problems in your Wi-Fi network setup, internet connectivity and also detect various issues on remote servers thanks to the wide range of tools it provides.

This app is equipped with a fast Wi-Fi device discovery tool and contains standard net diagnostic tools such as ping, traceroute, port scanner, DNS lookup, whois, and network speed test — and you can use it to solve all of your internet issues. To learn more about Network Analyzer Pro or to download the app, click here.

11. Stellarium Mobile PLUS

Interested in the planets and stars above but having trouble identifying satellites from Mars? Well, the Stellarium Mobile PLUS app should be right up your alley. This planetarium app shows exactly what you see when you look up at the sky and will help you identify stars, constellations, planets, comets, satellites (such as the ISS) and other deep sky objects in real-time.

To use the app, all you’ll have to do is point the phone at the sky and it will identify what you can’t in a matter of seconds. You can also browse a massive collection of stars, nebulas, galaxies, star clusters and other deep-sky objects, or even view a simulation of what the night sky will look like on certain dates and in certain locations. It’s an amateur astronomer’s dream.

To learn more or download the Stellarium Mobile PLUS app, click here.