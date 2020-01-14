Our phones have become the central hub for all forms of communication. Many of us are often plastered to our devices, even when we’re at our computers. Responding to a never-ending flow of messages while trying to get work done can be exhausting. If only we could reply to texts without having to pick up our phones!

Well, now we can.

Internet-based messaging apps is where it’s at now, and a lot of change is coming for Android Messaging. Tap or click here to see how Android is finally catching up to Apple with major messaging updates. And now, you can access your messages from your PC.

Android web messages

SMS is still a very useful option for receiving updates from your bank or utility companies, and for staying connected with the non-smartphone generation. But for the student who needs to complete their assignment or the worker who is glued to their desk, being able to access messages from their computers is a godsend.

If you’re tired of pulling out your phone while trying to get things done on your computer, check out Android web messages. The app is exactly what its name implies: You can access your messages online.

Today, everything comes down to ease of use and convenience. Messages through the web are convenient because your web browser basically has every capability your phone does.

Features like emoji, stickers and attachments are just as accessible on your computer as they are on your phone. So why not put your phone aside (shocking, I know) and focus solely on your computer sometimes?

How to use Android web messages

Being able to both send and receive Android Messages on a PC using your web browser is easier than most may think. Actually, you can set it up in just a couple of minutes by following these easy steps:

Start by opening the Messages app on your phone.

Click the menu button (the three vertical dots in the upper right corner).

From there, tap the Messages for web button.

button. Tap QR scanner code.

From your computer, open a web browser and go to http://messages.android.com and scan the QR Code with your phone.

Your browser will then ask you to allow notifications. This will enable you to receive new incoming text messages as they come in. Click the Allow button.

button. Click OK to remember the computer, that way you don’t have to repeat the process every time you wish to get messages through your PC’s browser.

And you’re done!

With the browser tab open you can now receive text messages and reply without picking up your phone. If you choose to leave the program, as long as you chose the “Remember” option, all you need to do is head back to http://messages.android.com to go back to the app.

Now you can get to work on your computer and leave your phone to charge. Easy, right?