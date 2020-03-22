We’ve all been there — stuck on hold waiting for customer service or technical support. The waits are long, the elevator music is annoying and the person who finally picks up doesn’t seem to have any idea what they’re talking about. It’s a perfect storm of inconvenience.

So what’s a wireless customer to do when an issue arises? Spend forever on the phone, pressing buttons to get the right menu option, only to be routed to the wrong person?

T-Mobile sees things differently when it comes to customer service. Unlike other wireless providers, when you call T-Mobile for tech and wireless support, you don’t just get a helpful local representative — you get an entire Team of Experts.

T-Mobile is shaking up the world of customer support with its innovative Team of Experts.

Award-winning Team of Experts

T-Mobile is customer-obsessed, that’s why they revolutionized care by giving customers access to real humans, 24/7 — no bots, no bouncing, no BS.

Since launching Team of Experts, T-Mobile continues to set record score after record score for customer care satisfaction. They announced last month that they achieved another record high score in J.D. Power’s U.S. Wireless Customer Care Full-Service Performance Study.

Check out their press release. This is the 19 time the Un-carrier has ranked highest among full-service providers and the third time in a row to set a new record-breaking score!

It’s no wonder T-Mobile has some of the happiest customers in wireless.

Dedicated to your needs

With Team of Experts, you’ll get a tight-knit team that’s dedicated to you and other T-Mobile customers in your area. Think of them as a personal concierge equipped to handle your technical questions and address your needs.

They can help answer any of your wireless questions, from resolving service issues to getting support for your device. Best of all, they’re available to help you 24/7 — and at no extra charge.

You’ll even be able to put faces to the names. Check out a photo of your local Team of Experts in the T-Mobile app on iOS and Android.

Learn more by visiting the Team of Experts page on T-Mobile.com. Team of experts is available for customers on T-Mobile’s postpaid wireless plans.