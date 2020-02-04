There are so many options available when it comes to wireless plans and deciding which one is best for you can be overwhelming. Do you need a single line or a family plan? Will you be utilizing streaming services and using lots of data or are you a data minimalist?

Even if you’ve had the same plan for years, if you haven’t reviewed the details of what you’re paying for lately, you might be overspending.

That’s why we’re going to help you find the best wireless plan to fit your needs. And if you’re 55 or older, you’re in luck. One of the big advantages of being part of this age group? All the discounts available to you.

We’re not talking about a 10% discount at the neighborhood diner. We’re talking about serious savings on expenses like your wireless plan. Our sponsor, T-Mobile, offers three wireless plan options — all with no annual contract — designed specifically for new or existing customers 55 years old and up.

Essentials Unlimited 55

Right now, Essentials Unlimited 55 is T-Mobile’s best deal for Americans aged 55 and older. At just $55 per month plus tax with AutoPay for two lines of unlimited talk, text and high-speed data, it’s some of the best pricing in the industry for unlimited data.

Essentials Unlimited 55 includes:

Unlimited talk, text and high-speed data across the United States.

across the United States. Unlimited texting in more than 210 countries and destinations abroad.

in more than 210 countries and destinations abroad. The best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts. A real team of customer service experts to answer your call every time. T-Mobile promises no bots and no bouncing from rep to rep. Just real help from real people.

with a Team of Experts. A real team of customer service experts to answer your call every time. T-Mobile promises no bots and no bouncing from rep to rep. Just real help from real people. Free scam protection with Scam ID to warn you of likely scam calls and Scam Block to let you stop those calls from ever ringing your phone.

scam protection with Scam ID to warn you of likely scam calls and Scam Block to let you stop those calls from ever ringing your phone. Unlimited talk, text and 2G data when traveling in Mexico and Canada.

when traveling in Mexico and Canada. Weekly free stuff and discounts with the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

with the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Unlimited 3G hotspot. Turn your phone into a wireless hotspot and keep your other devices connected to the internet at no extra charge while on T-Mobile’s nationwide network.

It’s the perfect plan for those seeking the essentials at a good price.

Magenta Unlimited 55

The Essentials Unlimited 55 is great if you’re looking for an unlimited data plan that covers all your basic wireless needs. But if you need more, check out T-Mobile’s signature unlimited plan for customers 55 and older: Magenta Unlimited 55.

The Magenta Unlimited 55 plan includes everything from Essentials Unlimited 55, plus:

Unlimited texting and data (at 2G speeds) in more than 210 countries and destinations abroad.

(at 2G speeds) in more than 210 countries and destinations abroad. 3GB of high-speed hotspot data .

. 5GB of high-speed data in Mexico and Canada.

in Mexico and Canada. 1 hour of free Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi and free texting on Gogo-enabled domestic flights.

Magenta Unlimited 55 is just $70 per month with AutoPay for two lines with taxes and fees included in the price. The price you see is the price you pay. That means you can count on your wireless bill to not vary widely from month to month.

Magenta Plus Unlimited 55

Still want more? The Magenta Plus Unlimited 55 is the perfect option for those who really rely on their phones for business and personal use. Not only do you get the power you need to conduct day-to-day business, but you also get some other great benefits thrown in.

Magenta Plus Unlimited 55 comes with all the Magenta Unlimited 55 plan benefits and more:

Netflix included. With 2 lines of Magenta Plus Unlimited 55, you get Netflix included. Stream your favorite shows and movies on up to two devices at the same time.

20GB of high-speed hotspot data to keep all your devices connected to the internet on the go.

to keep all your devices connected to the internet on the go. Double the data speeds of Essentials and the Magenta plans when traveling in more than 210 countries and destinations abroad (256 Kbps).

when traveling in more than 210 countries and destinations abroad (256 Kbps). Unlimited Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi on Gogo-enabled domestic flights.

on Gogo-enabled domestic flights. Voicemail to text. Have voicemails translated into text within minutes of receiving them.

Magenta Plus Unlimited 55 is just $90 per month with AutoPay for two lines, with taxes and fees included.

Making the smart choice is easy

With three wireless plans to choose from for those 55 years and older, T-Mobile is making it easy to get the plan that’s right for your needs while saving some of your hard-earned money.

AT&T and Verizon’s “senior” plans fall short with those high price tags, weekday and weeknight minutes and device limitations. T-Mobile delivers the best deal for customers 55 and up with the most robust plans and latest smartphones, all at unbeatable prices.

And if you aren’t 55 (yet) but still want to save money, T-Mobile also offers discounts for veterans, service members and their families, plus discounts for state and local first responders and their families.

No matter your needs, it’s time to stop wasting money and start getting the most out of your wireless plan. Find the unlimited plan that’s right for you at T-Mobile.com/55 or visit a T-Mobile store today.

During congestion, Essentials customers may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >50GB/mo. Video typically streams at DVD quality (480p). Max 2 voice lines. Participating retail locations only. $10 SIM card, and, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Without AutoPay $5 more/line. Essentials Unlimited 55: Monthly Regulatory Programs ($.60) & Telco Recovery Fee ($2.58) totaling $3.18 applies; taxes/fees approx. 10-33% of bill. Magenta Unlimited 55 and 55 Plus: Sales tax and regulatory fees included in monthly rate plan price. See in-store materials for specifics in your state.