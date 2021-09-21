Speed up your Android phone with this handy app

Every new device works fantastic when we first buy them. Their speed is lightning fast, and you fall in love with your new gadget. That is until they slow down. Tap or click here to find out why you’ll need to upgrade your old Android to avoid losing access to your Google account.

As we add new files and store useless data, our phones and other gadgets can become slow as molasses. It makes it frustrating every time we use them.

If your Android phone is running slower than you’d like, a handy app can solve the problem. Here are the details on how to use it to speed up your Android and use it as if it was brand new out of the package.

CCleaner

Going through your phone to delete old apps and files is time-consuming. You need to be careful, so you don’t accidentally delete something you shouldn’t. CCleaner takes all of that time-consuming work right off your plate and does it for you.

RELATED: 8 must-have Android apps you’ll use again and again

This app goes through just about everything that could slow your phone down and deletes it accordingly. We are talking browser history, downloads and even photos.







With the click of a button, CCleaner can remove poor quality and duplicate photos and even move your older ones directly to the cloud, so they are off your phone, opening up more space. Here’s what else CCleaner can do for you:

Clear your clipboard.

Wipes application caches.

Free’s up RAM.

Identifies apps running in the background and shuts them down.

Delete’s unneccesary apps.

With the automatic cleaning function, the app will regularly check APK’s caches and empty folders and remove them from your phone, so you don’t have to do it manually. You can also access the quick clean feature to optimize your phone and give it a boost quickly.

What else can it do?

CCleaner is about how thorough it gets, and that’s just in the free version. A pro version offers more options to keep your phone running at its optimal speed. You can purchase the pro version in-app after you’ve downloaded the free application from Google Play.

You may also like: How to easily turn your Android into a webcam

The cost is $1.99 per month or $7.99 for a year. Here are some features you’ll get with the pro version:

Advanced photo optimizer.

ProBattery Life.

Ad Removal.

Scheduled Cleaning.

Priority Support.

The pro version grants you access to its customer service team that will assist you at any time. This can be handy if you get stuck on a specific feature. If you aren’t willing to shell out the extra cash, the free version will work just fine.

You can still remove unwanted apps, duplicate photos and clear downloads to keep your phone running efficiently.