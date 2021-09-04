Stop the buzzing and beeping: How to set up quiet hours for iPhone, Android, PC and Mac

Between your smartphone, smartwatch, laptop and tablet, you are connected to everything and everywhere. Tap or click here for 10 incredibly useful tech tips you’ll use over and over.

This can be an absolute lifesaver if you forget something or need access to the internet, but what if you need complete silence and someone is trying to get in touch with you? Well, if you have multiple gadgets, you might suddenly be attacked by loud notifications in every direction.

Save yourself a headache and unnecessary interruptions by putting all your devices into quiet mode. Here’s how to set up quiet hours on all your gadgets, no matter what you own.

Quiet hours versus do not disturb

When you think of quiet hours, you might immediately think, I already know how to turn my phone on silent. Turning your phone on Do Not Disturb is an easy way to avoid being bothered, but it’s not the same as setting quiet hours.

When you set up quiet hours, you tell your devices that they have to be quiet for a set amount of time, no matter the activity. These hours will repeat daily for whatever activity is important, whether it be bedtime, the gym or family time. Here’s how to set it up for all your gadgets:

Apple iPhone

If you own an iPhone, scheduling quiet hours is very simple. You can schedule quiet hours on iPhone and set up sleep schedules in the Health app to track how much rest you are getting.

Quiet hours in iPhone

Open Settings .

. Select Do Not Disturb .

. Toggle the switch next to Scheduled to the right to enable it.

Set the start time and end time for quiet hours.

Setting sleep schedules in the Health app

Open the Health app.

Tap Browse at the bottom right of the screen.

at the bottom right of the screen. Tap Sleep .

. Scroll down and tap Get Started . This is below Set Up Sleep .

. This is below . Follow the onscreen instructions.

Once you've set up your recurring schedule, you can do a lot in the Health app. You can set different schedules for weekdays and weekends or modify them later if your life changes.

Android devices

While Android phones don’t have the Health app, you still have options to create a set time period to not be disturbed by your phone.

You can do this by adding a rule. It is important to note that the general instructions can vary by phone manufacturer, so it's important to double-check with your phone's manual if you can't find the options listed.

Open Settings .

. Tap Sound & Vibration .

. Choose Do Not Disturb .

. Turn on automatically .

. Tap Add Rule .

. Choose Time .

. Enter the name of your rule, the status you want, and your choices for alarm override.

Check that your rule is turned on at the top of the screen.

Quiet times on your PC

It’s not just your phone that sends you updates. Your PC can be quite nosy depending on what apps you have running or what notifications you have chosen to turn on. Thankfully, just like Android and iPhone, you can create quiet hours for your PC.

In Windows 10, this new feature is called Focus Assist. You have a few options on how to set it up depending on what you are looking for. You choose to disable everything for a specific period of time, set up priority options, or disable everything except for alarms.

Open up the Action Center. You can find this on the bottom right hand of your screen. You can also find it by typing it in the seach box.

Select Focus Assist from the options.

from the options. Choose an option: Disable all , Priority, or Alarms .

, or . Head down to Automatic Rules.

Select during these times and choose the times you want quiet hours to occur.

For Mac

Similar to other platforms, you can adjust notifications on Mac based on a variety of settings. You can choose to schedule quiet hours based on your sleep or work schedule or adjust based on what you are doing on your computer.

Click on the Apple on the top left hand corner of your screen.

Choose System Preferences.

Click Notifications .

. Choose Do Not Disturb on the top of sidebar.

on the top of sidebar. Choose options to schedule when you want notifications to be silenced.

You can choose to schedule based on a set time period, like nighttime, or when the screen is locked.

You can choose to schedule based on a set time period, like nighttime, or when the screen is locked.