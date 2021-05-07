Selling your phone? 5 steps to take first

There are lots of reasons you might want to sell your old phone. Perhaps you’ve upgraded early and still have a newer model phone worth a bit of money.

Sometimes we forget that our old phones are worth anything, and suddenly you have a drawer of phones collecting dust that you don’t know what to do with. Whatever the reason, if you have a phone lying around you, it may be worth some money.

But before you go to sell your phone, there are a few things you should consider first. Here are five steps to take first before you turn in that phone for good.

Backup your device first

Our phones contain our entire lives in one place. Pictures, contacts and other important personal information are all stored on that one piece of technology. Losing it can be devastating. Prevent any lost data by backing up your device before you go to sell it. Here’s how:

On iPhone

Open Settings

Tap iCloud

Select iCloud Backup

Turn on iCloud Backup

Press Back Up Now

On Samsung

Go to Settings

Select your name

Choose Back up data

Choose the data you’d like to back up

Select Back up

Tap Done when it’s finished syncing

On Google Pixel

Open the Settings app

app Choose System

Select Backup

Turn on backup service

Factory reset your device

Backing up your data is important, but you don’t want the new user of your device to have your data either. You’ll want to factory reset your phone to ensure all your personal stuff stays, well, personal.

On iPhone

Open Settings

Select General

Tap Reset

Select Erase All Content and Settings

Wait for your device to erase

On Samsung

Open Settings

Choose Factory data reset

Select Factory data reset again

again Swipe and tap reset

Tap Delete all

Your phone will now reset

On Google Pixel

Open Settings

Choose System

Select Advanced

Tap Reset Options

Click Erase everything

Choose restart

Protect your personal information

Along with factory resetting your phone, your iCloud or GoogleDrive stays linked unless you manually unlink it. This is another pesky way for people to get your personal info.

Remove personal info from iPhone

If you’ve paired an Apple Watch with your iPhone, unpair your Apple Watch.

Sign out of iCloud and the iTunes & App Store. If you’re using iOS 10.3 or later, tap Settings > [ your name ]. Scroll down and tap Sign Out . Enter your Apple ID password and tap Turn Off . If you’re using iOS 10.2 or earlier, tap Settings > iCloud > Sign Out . Tap Sign Out again, then tap Delete from My [device] and enter your Apple ID password . Then go to Settings > iTunes & App Store > Apple ID > Sign Out .

Go back to Settings and tap General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings . If you’ve turned on Find My [device], you might need to enter your Apple ID and password. Forgot your Apple ID or your Apple ID password?

and tap > > . If you’ve turned on Find My [device], you might need to enter your Apple ID and password. Forgot your Apple ID or your Apple ID password? If asked for your device passcode or Restrictions passcode, enter it. Then tap Erase [device].

[device]. If you’re switching to a non-Apple phone, deregister iMessage.

Contact your network provider for help transferring service to a new owner. If you aren’t using a SIM card with your device, you can contact them to get help transferring service to the new owner.

Remove your old device from your list of trusted devices.

Unlink Google Drive

Open the Settings app

app Tap Users & accounts

Tap the account you’d like to remove

Tap Remove account

To confirm, tap Remove account

Clean your device

You wouldn’t buy a dirty device, so you shouldn’t sell one dirty either. It can be hard to clean your phone properly without damaging it. You can pay a service to do it for you, but that can be pricey.

Check the value of your device

Finally, before you sell your device, double-check you’re getting the best value for your device. You can check Apple’s current trade-in value program or reputable sites like Decluttr to make sure you are getting the best price.

