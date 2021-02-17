Tech tip: How to take a screenshot of an entire webpage on your iPhone

Taking a screenshot on a PC or Mac is fairly simple, as most browsers have the functionality built-in. Certain shortcuts on a keyboard will also make a copy of what is visible on the screen. It’s great when you want to share a snippet of a webpage or save text for later.

On mobile devices, it is not so straightforward. If you can’t remember the button combinations, you are left having to Google it first. As a reminder, it’s the side button and volume up for iOS devices and the power button and volume up on Android. Tap or click here for new iPhone features you’ll love.

With the latest iOS and iPadOS updates, Apple has tried to make the process a bit simpler with a little-known hack. By extending accessibility features, you can set up an action and take a screenshot by tapping the back on your phone. We’ll show you how.

Taking a basic screenshot

How you take a screenshot depends on which model iPhone you have. The process changed when iPhone X was released and the elimination of the Home button. Here’s how to do it both ways.

Screenshots on iPhone X and later

When Apple introduced the iPhone X and its follow-ups, we had to get used to a world without a Home button. The lack of a physical Home button also meant a change in how you take a screenshot.

Here’s the method: Press and hold the button on the right side of your iPhone. While holding it down, press the volume-up button on the left side of the phone. Release both buttons. This method will work with the iPhone X and each model released since.

Screenshots on iPhone 8 and earlier

There are still plenty of iPhones in use that have a standard Home button. If you have one of those, then taking a screenshot involves using this button.

Press on the top or side button of your phone and hold it down. Quickly click the Home button and release both. As with newer phones, a screenshot thumbnail will show up in the lower left-hand corner of the display.

An iPhone game changer

The action works great on iOS, but even still, it only takes a screenshot of what is currently visible on the screen. What if you want to capture the entire page that you are on or text that spans multiple scrolls?

Well, there is a solution for that. While it only works with Apple’s native Safari browser (for now), it is possible to take a screenshot of an entire page and not just the visible text.

Here is how to do it:

Open Safari browser.

browser. Go to the website that you want to capture.

Take a screenshot like you normally would, either through an action or by simultaneously pressing the side button and volume up.

Once the preview snippet pops up in the lower left-hand corner, tap on it to edit.

Above the image, you will see options for Screen and Full Page .

and . The current view will be on Screen but tap Full Page.

A preview of the entire page will be displayed.

If you are satisfied, tap Done.

To save the shot to your phone, your device will ask you where the file should be stored. This might seem strange as all screenshots automatically go into your camera roll.

But there is one thing to note: this isn’t an image but a PDF-format file. You can choose to save it in your phone’s folders or in iCloud. After it has been saved, can you attach it in an email to share or send it through a messaging service.