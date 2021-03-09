How to schedule a text, down to the minute, on your Android

There are plenty of things going on in our lives now, and that can cause several important opportunities to slip through the cracks. Whether it is wishing someone a happy birthday or giving an update on a meeting, prioritizing communications isn’t everyone’s strong suit.

Luckily Google realizes that people tend to forget, and with the latest update to the Android operating system, you can now schedule text messages. Tap or click here for an easy way to speed up your Android device.

This is a great option if a friend or loved one lives in a different time zone, and sending a message immediately might wake them up. You can use it as a rather nifty function by scheduling a text to remind someone not to forget a meeting, location or gathering. Keep reading to find out how.

How to send a scheduled text message

If you have the need to send a scheduled text message and you have Android 7 or higher, here is how to do it:

Make sure that you have the latest version of Google Messages .

. If no update is available, it means that you are ready to go.

Tap Google Messages to open it.

to open it. Select which contact you want to send a message to.

you want to send a message to. Write your message .

. Tap and hold down the send button.

button. The schedule menu will pop up.

will pop up. Select when you want to send the message. You can select any time and date that you want, right down to the exact minute. Just make sure that you use the correct a.m. and p.m. settings.

Tap Send.

When it’s set up and sent correctly, you will see a message confirming that it will not be sent until the specified time. Changed your mind? Tap on the clock icon next to the message to cancel it, send it immediately, or change the time.

Apple has the same functionality for iPhones, but it is not natively built into the operating system. Some people have found a work-around through Shortcuts, while others use a third-party app called Scheduled.

It’s important to note that scheduling on an Android device can only happen through the Google Messages app. It is available in the Google Play store, and also integrates with Google Assistant. It is similar in nature to Apple’s iMessage.

Send a message from your desktop

By linking your Android phone to your web browser, you can also schedule messages from your desktop computer. Here is how to do that:

On your desktop, go to https://messages.google.com/web/.

While that page is open, tap Messages by Google on your phone.

on your phone. Tap More options from your conversation list.

options from your conversation list. Select Messages for web .

. Scan the code that is displayed on your computer from the link in the first step.

Don’t know how to scan a QR code? Tap or click here to scan a QR code on your Android (no apps required).