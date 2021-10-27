Want to try a new gadget? Rent it before you buy with this site

The downside to buying the latest and greatest technology is it’s expensive. It isn’t easy to afford all the flashy tech that comes out every year. The first (more) affordable foldable smartphone is here – Is it worth $1K?

While you can save up and eventually purchase one or two of the hottest new tech gadgets, waiting is never fun. So what if you didn’t have to wait and could get it all now?

Thanks to a new website, you can now save money and get what you want at the same time. If you can’t drop all that cash on new tech, this site will let you rent it first.

Grover

Grover is reminiscent of retailers that let you pay smaller amounts monthly for expensive items to get them into your hands now. The difference is Grover is just for tech, and while you do have an option to buy, that isn’t necessarily the end goal.

You rent an item for a certain period and pay a monthly fee for the length of time you choose. When your contract is over, return the item to Grover with a prepaid shipping label it provides. You choose the rental period, depending on your needs. You can even buy the gadget at the end of your rental period if you so desire.

The pros and cons

One of the biggest pros to using Grover is maintenance repair while you are renting. If you own a device and it wears down, you are responsible for repairing it. With Grover, it covers 90% of the repair costs while you are renting.

This alleviates any concerns if the device breaks or needs general maintenance to keep it running. However, depending on how long you rent the item, you could end up paying more than it would cost if you bought it outright. The renting periods are also flexible, allowing you to rent for a short or long period.

How do I sign up?

Signing up for Grover is an easy, user-friendly process. Click sign-up and enter your email. You’ll enter personal information, and Grover performs a security check. Then find the item you want to rent, add it to your cart and check out.

What can I rent?

There are hundreds of items to choose from, all name brands and the latest available tech. We’ve chosen a few popular items to show pricing and rental terms:

DJI Mini2 Drone

Get the latest DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo Drone for $34.90 a month for 12 months. Shipping is free and fast! Get it in 1-2 business days.

Apple iPad Air

Get the Apple iPad Air (2020) – LTE – iOS14 – 64GB for $39.90 a month for 12 months. Cancel after 12 months or extend for a longer period. Do you want to keep it? Buy it at the end of your rental period at a reduced cost.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Get the Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB Dual Sim model in one of four colors for $39.90 a month for 12 months. Want it for less time? Choose from one, three, and six months for a higher cost.