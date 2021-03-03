Secret way to rearrange multiple iPhone apps at once

You’d be surprised at what you don’t know when it comes to your smartphone. Even if you think you know it all, an update is always right around the corner to change that.

Samsung sells more smartphones than any other brand and the Galaxy reins as its most popular model. You may already love your Galaxy, but what if it could do more? Tap or click here to get the most out of your Samsung Galaxy.

Apple is not far behind Samsung when it comes to moving smartphones. The iPhone is part of pop culture, so of course, it’s made its way to the video-sharing juggernaut known as TikTok. With hundreds of millions of users, TikTik is among the most popular apps in the world. One user posted a clip showing an iPhone feature that can make app organization much easier. Read on to find out how to do it.

A faster way to declutter

You use some apps more than others, so why not keep your favorites front and center? Much like spring cleaning, this may not be something to look forward to. But what if there was a better way?

TikTok user kevin_benjis posted a short video showing how to move multiple iPhone apps at once. Check it out:

Normally, you hold down on an app until it wiggles, then move it to a new location and let go. Rinse and repeat for multiple apps. This trick lets you accomplish this task much more efficiently. Here’s how.

Tap and hold down on an app until it wiggles.

While continuing to hold down the app, tap on other apps you’d like to move.

When you’re finished with your selection, move the group of apps to your desired spot, whether it’s the first screen on your Home page or another.

You can also tap a folder to relocate the apps there.

It helps to reorganize your apps from time to time to minimize swiping. This trick comes in handy when organizing new folders on your Home screen.

If you still find yourself swiping around to reach your favorite apps, it may be time to perform an app audit. Tap or click here for tips on getting rid of unwanted apps.