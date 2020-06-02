When tablets were first introduced to the market they were bulky, expensive devices that were hard to justify purchasing. But it didn’t take long for tablets to come along that are cheaper and more powerful than ever.

If you’re looking for an affordable option with all the features you need, check out the onn. Tablet Pro that runs Android OS.

It might not compete with expensive luxury devices like the iPad Pro but the onn. tablet offers a remarkable feature-set for the price and might be your new favorite way to surf the web.

onn. Tablet Pro specs

If you’ve never heard of the onn. brand before, it’s Walmart’s in-house electronics line. Though the onn. Tablet Pro might not have the prestige of a manufacturer like Apple, what’s inside the tablet is astoundingly competitive for the price and more than enough power for the average user.

Here are the specs for its 8-inch model:

8-inch HD LCD touchscreen

10 hours of battery life

5 MP front-facing camera and 5 MP rear-facing camera

2 GB RAM

2.0 GHz 8-core processor

32 GB internal storage with microSD slot for additional storage

The onn. Tablet Pro runs the latest version of Android and comes in gray. An AC adapter and USB charging cable come in the box, too. The tablet comes preloaded with five applications: Walmart, Walmart Grocery, Vudu, Sam’s Club and Walmart eBooks.

Amazon’s low-cost tablet competitors

Market giant Amazon has long since dominated the low-cost Android tablet market with a number of product lines at different price-points suitable for every kind of user.

Amazon’s cheapest offering is its Fire 7 tablet, which comes in at under $50. It offers a 7-inch display and comes with 2GB of RAM.

The next step up above Fire 7 in the world of Amazon tablets is the Fire HD 8. In relation to the onn. Pro, the Fire HD 8 has the same-sized screen, an identical resolution of 1280×800, an identical internal storage capacity of 32GB, a slower 4-core processor running at 2.0GHZ, and half the RAM of the onn.

Though the specs are comparable, Walmart’s store-brand onn. Tablet provides more power than Amazon’s introductory offerings. If you’re looking for a new Android device, this might be the one for you.

