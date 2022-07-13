Social media platforms let you pin a post to the top of your page, so your audience always sees it first. You don’t have to be an influencer to unleash the power of pinning.

Now you can do the same thing on your iPhone and computer. Go ahead and save entire conversations or pin just important links and computer programs.

You can pin things using iPhone Messenger or tack them onto your computer’s taskbar. Keep reading to learn how.

How to pin using messages on your iPhone:

If you’re using iOS 15 or newer, you can use the Messages app to pin conversations and links for easy reference later. Go ahead and save that vital convo so it doesn’t get lost next time someone calls to ask about that work meeting. It’s fast and easy.

RELATED: 7 smart keyboard shortcuts to save time

How to pin entire conversations on your iPhone:

Open Messages .

. Tap and hold the conversation thread with the person you want to keep at the top of the list.

the conversation thread with the person you want to keep at the top of the list. Tap Pin.

The conversation will appear at the top of your Messages app until you unpin it.

How to unpin conversations on your iPhone

Open the Messages app.

app. Tap Edit .

. Tap Edit Pins .

. Tap the minus sign – on the conversation you want to unpin.

How to pin links on iPhone

Open Messages .

. Select the conversation where the link can be found.

where the link can be found. Tap and hold the link you want to pin.

the link you want to pin. Tap Pin and you will see a pin icon appear as confirmation.

When you’re ready to view your pinned links, do this:

Open the conversation where you pinned the info.

where you pinned the info. Tap on the person’s profile photo.

Scroll down and tap Pins.

and tap Tap See All.

You can also pin your frequently used computer programs to the taskbar for easy access. Then the next time you need to make a Zoom call, you won’t have to go hunting for it.

How to pin programs to your Apple computer’s taskbar:

Here’s how to pin important programs to your taskbar where you can access them easily. Once they are pinned, you can launch them with a quick double-click. Follow these steps:

Open the program you want to pin.

you want to pin. Wait for the icon to load into the taskbar.

to load into the taskbar. Right-click the icon.

the icon. In the menu that opens, select Options .

. Select Keep in doc. (NOTE: Keep in doc is the same as pinning on a Windows PC).

How to remove a pinned program from your taskbar:

Right-click the icon of the program you want to remove.

the icon of the program you want to remove. In the menu that opens, select Options .

. Uncheck the box next to Keep in doc.

These shortcuts are beneficial when you have more than one essential program running simultaneously. You can easily navigate between programs to do things like copy and paste information faster.

You may also like: 5 smart pro tips to get the most out of Apple AirTags