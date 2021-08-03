Upgrade your old Android to avoid losing access to your Google account

Google’s Android operating system has been the preferred mobile platform for billions of users for a long time. The system has been around since 2008 and will be moving into its 12th version later this year. Tap or click here for everything you need to know about Android 12.

Constant development and improvements are always good news for the industry, but it impacts those who can’t afford or don’t want to upgrade. But those users will soon be forced to choose between upgrading or losing access to Google.

With enough tweaking and updating, all previous technology eventually becomes obsolete. The same can be said for software. If it’s not kept up with current trends and security threats, it makes it easier for hackers to breach. Keep reading to find out why it might be time to upgrade your Android device.

Here’s what you need to know

Come Sept. 27, Android users of older versions could find themselves without the ability to log in to their Google account. The company explained that devices running Android 2.3.7 or lower would be locked with no way of signing in.

The lockout doesn’t affect the mobile phone’s screen locking abilities but all Google products associated with your device. You might experience sign-in difficulties with the Play Store or be denied access to Google services like Maps, Gmail and YouTube.

How old is Android 2.3.7? Well, it’s about 10-years-old, so if you bought a mobile phone around 2011 there is a good chance that it is running an obsolete OS.

How does this impact you?

You must update the operating system to be able to continue with Google services on your device. Apps will stop working, but Google did explain that things like Gmail and YouTube can still be accessed when using the phone’s browser. The problem is ancient devices don’t have the capability to update their OS to a recent enough version.

You could get the sign-in error when you:

Perform a factory reset of your device and try to sign in.

Change your password either on the device or on a different device, which then signs you out everywhere else. When you try to sign in again, you will receive the error message.

Remove your account from your device and re-add it.

Create an account on the device.

Devices that launched with Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) include:

Samsung Galaxy S, Y, Ace, SL, S2

HTC Google Nexus One

Motorola Atrix and RAZR MAXX

Alcatel One Touch

Huawei Summit, Fusion 2, Ascend Y100 and Y200

LG Maximo, Optimus and Lucid 4G

If you have a phone that hasn’t been updated since release and still has Android 2.3.7, there is a chance that your device can’t be updated. It might just be too old to support a later version. If that is the case, then you’ll have to shop around for a new device.

But if you want to take a stab at updating your current Android, you can do so by:

Open your phone’s Settings app.

app. Near the bottom, tap System > Advanced > System update .

> > . Doing this will give you information on your update status.

Follow any steps on the screen.

You don't have to shell out over $1,000 to get a good new device. There are less expensive options out there that have the latest tech built-in.