Here’s why your Google Photos app keeps crashing

The war between iPhone and Android smartphone users will likely never see an end, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It all comes down to your preference, and there is no right or wrong answer when it comes to choosing between a phone running on iOS or Android operating systems.

Android phones are produced by various manufacturers, giving you more choices and budgetary options. You can typically add more memory and have better customization options. What else can your Android phone do? Tap or click here for seven Android features you may not know about.

Both Apple and Google are constantly rolling out new features, patches and fixes for their operating systems. Unfortunately, it’s common for an update to bring unexpected problems. This was the case with a recent Android update that crashed a nifty photo editing feature.

Fix your photos with magic

Google

Late last year, Google announced Magic Eraser for its new Pixel 6 phones, a tool that lets you remove objects from your photos with just a few taps. This can include power lines, accidental (or intentional) photobombs and other distracting elements.

The tool can even suggest distractions you may want to do away with. Magic Eraser uses machine learning to figure out what you want to remove and predicts what the pixels would look like without the distraction.

Broken eraser

A recent Google Photos update has been causing the app to crash whenever you try to use the Magic Eraser tool, as reported by Android Police. When a Twitter user posted about the issue, the official Google Photos account replied with a link:

Hi John. Try following the steps in this article: https://t.co/3JkmrGOpKp. Hope that helps! — Google Photos (@googlephotos) February 4, 2022

The link leads to a page with instructions on updating your phone and/or broken app, restarting the phone, clearing the cache or uninstalling the app. Users reported that these steps did not help to solve the problem.

For people who experienced the crash, there isn’t much you can do, as you can’t roll back to a previous version of Google Photos. For people whose Google Photos app was working fine with the Magic Eraser, the best thing to do is turn off automatic updates for Google Photos. Here’s how:

Open the Google Play Store app.

app. Search for Google Photos in the search bar or tap your profile icon and go to Manage apps & devices > Installed > Google Photos .

in the search bar or tap your and go to . Tap the three-dot icon in the upper right.

in the upper right. Disable Enable Auto-Update.

A fix is rolling out

A fix is reportedly rolling out to fix the glitch. Google posted the news in the Pixel Community account on Reddit:

“Thank you for your patience and bug reports. Starting today, we are rolling out a fix, so please update to the latest version of Google Photos (5.76.0.426251772 or higher) in the Play Store.”

How to check if this Google Photos update is available for your Pixel 6:

Open the Google Play Store app.

app. Tap your profile icon .

. Tap Manage apps & devices .

. You’ll see which updates you can get under Updates available .

. If version 5.76.0.426251772 or higher is available, install it.

