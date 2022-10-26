Your profile picture is the first thing people see when they encounter one of your accounts. Whether a professional or social media account, you want to present yourself in a good light. Tap or click here for tips on taking the perfect profile picture.

Now let’s talk video. Whether filming something for school, work or a cute little clip to send to friends and family, you have plenty of tools at your fingertips to get the footage you want. Best of all, they are built right into your iPhone.

We’ve got some basic video editing tips to make your videos stand out.

1. The right time to cut corners

Let’s say you’re taking a video of yourself for a presentation or birthday greeting. The lighting is good, and you composed a well-thought-out message. It’s perfect, aside from the awkward beginning when you were trying to position the phone for a good angle. And then you knocked the entire thing down when you went to stop the recording.

This is where video trimming comes in handy. You can cut out the first and last few seconds of any video. It’s also helpful when your video is too long for posting on social media and you just need the good part. Perhaps you want to cut it down to reduce the file size before sharing it through text or email.

Here’s how to trim your video:

Open the video you want to edit and tap Edit in the upper-right corner.

in the upper-right corner. Move the sliders on both sides of the video timeline to change the start and stop times. You’ll see a yellow box around the video timeline.

on both sides of the video timeline to change the start and stop times. You’ll see a yellow box around the video timeline. To preview your trimmed video, tap the play button.

button. Tap Done .

. Tap Save Video to save just the trimmed version of the video.

to save just the trimmed version of the video. Tap Save as New Clip to keep the original and trimmed versions of the video.

RELATED: 10 tips for capturing pro-level animal images at the zoo

2. Adjust light and color

Let’s get back to the basics. You can change the look of a photo to bring out detail or change the mood. Your iPhone provides all the basic settings you’ll find in any photo or video editing software:

Open the video you want to edit and tap Edit in the upper-right corner.

in the upper-right corner. On the bottom of the screen, you’ll see icons for Video , Adjust , Filters and Crop .

, , and . Tap the second icon, which looks like a dial, and you can fiddle with the Exposure , Highlights , Shadows , Contrast , Brightness and more. There’s also an Auto setting with its own slider to adjust the strength of the automatic edit.

, , , , and more. There’s also an setting with its own slider to adjust the strength of the automatic edit. Tap Done when you’re finished.

3. Change the mood with filters

You can change the mood and style of a picture or video by simply adding a filter. You can change the color temperature or go monochrome.

Open the video you want to edit and tap Edit in the upper-right corner.

in the upper-right corner. The third icon, which looks like three circles, contains the Filters. You can change the photo’s warmth or slide all the way to the end for black-and-white options. There’s even a Dramatic option. Each filter has a slider to adjust its strength.

Ready to quit Facebook? Tap or click here for an easy way to download all your photos and videos first.

4. Crop, straighten and rotate your video

The fourth icon on the editing screen looks similar to most cropping tools. You have lots of options here.

Open the video you want to edit and tap Edit in the upper-right corner.

in the upper-right corner. On the bottom of the screen, tap the Crop icon (the last one on the right).

icon (the last one on the right). On the top-left, you’ll see buttons to mirror the video or rotate it.

the video or it. On the top-right is an icon that looks like a series of boxes within each other. Tap it and you’ll get options to change the aspect ratio to a square, 16:9, 4:3, freeform and more.

to a square, 16:9, 4:3, freeform and more. Is your video off-kilter? Tap the straighten button underneath the video, which looks like a circle with a line through it. Adjust the slider until you have the angle you want.

button underneath the video, which looks like a circle with a line through it. Adjust the slider until you have the angle you want. Tap Done when you’re finished.

5. A new perspective

Let’s say you shoot a tall building from the ground. Because you’re shooting upwards, you end up with a video where the lines converge towards the top. You can change the perspective to make the lines seem more symmetrical and natural.

Open the video you want to edit and tap Edit in the upper-right corner.

in the upper-right corner. On the bottom of the screen, tap the Crop icon (the last one on the right).

icon (the last one on the right). Tap the middle icon, which looks like a trapezoid with a vertical line, to adjust the vertical perspective .

. Tap the third icon, which looks like a trapezoid with a horizontal line, to adjust the horizontal perspective .

. Tap Done when you’re finished.

Bonus tip

We all make mistakes. That’s what undo buttons are for. In the case of your iPhone, it’s called something else, but it has the same function:

Open the video you edited and tap Edit in the upper-right corner.

in the upper-right corner. Tap Revert in the bottom-right corner to remove all your changes.

You may also like: Want to create a YouTube channel or vlog? Nine steps to get over video ‘stage fright’