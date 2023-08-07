If you’re clutching your trusty iPhone like it’s the last piece of chocolate in a candy jar, it’s time to brace yourself for a digital reality check. Apple’s latest software iteration, iOS 17, is knocking at the digital door, bringing sweeping changes.

But before you start humming “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” let’s dive into which iPhones are hitching a ride on this electrifying update journey.

Is your iPhone compatible with iOS 17?

Picture this: a symphony of dazzling features, snappy improvements and a digital dance floor that only the latest gadgets can waltz on. Apple’s iOS 17 will officially be released on Sept. 23, 2023. But remember, not all iPhones will be tangoing to this tech ball.

If you’re toting an iPhone that’s been around the block a few times, you might be in for a reality check. Apple has waved its digital wand and conjured up a compatibility list for iOS 17 that will leave some of you in awe and others scratching your heads. Here is the list of iOS 17 compatible iPhones.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

NOTE: The new iPhone models released later this year will also be compatible with iOS 17.

Curtain call for the classics

Before you shed a digital tear for your beloved iPhone that might not make the cut, let’s remember that technology waits for no one. As the iOS 17 curtain rises, specific older models will gracefully bow out, no longer receiving the golden ticket to the latest software extravaganza.

It’s time to bid farewell to the following iPhones, as they won’t be joining the iOS 17 soiree:

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

But fear not, for this doesn’t signal the end of the road. While your iPhone won’t get much-needed updates, there are still helpful things you can use your old model for. Tap or click here for 10 brilliant ways to use an old iPhone or iPad.