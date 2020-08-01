When it comes to video meetings, being able to share your screen can be extremely useful. You can have others follow along with presentations at work, lead talks with useful accompaniments, or just share photos with friends.

If you’re looking to take some of your calls on the go and need some help sharing your screen, we’ve put together a cheat sheet for most of the popular video conferencing apps for both iOS and Android. Keep reading to find out how to do it on your favorite video calling app.

How to share your phone screen with Skype (iOS)

Make a call with the Skype app on your iOS device. You can use either an iPhone or iPad. Be sure you’re running iOS 12 or above or else this feature will not work. Choose the “…” (Ellipsis) button in the bottom right corner of the screen and press “Screen Sharing.” When a new window pops up, select “Skype” and then “Start Broadcasting.”

How to share your phone screen with Skype (Android)

Make a call with the Skype app on your Android device. Be sure you’re using a device running Android 6.0 or above, or this feature won’t be available. Look at the lower right corner of your call and find the “…” (Ellipsis) button to load up a selection of options. Tap the screen share button, which looks like two overlapping boxes. It will be labeled “Share screen.” You should now be sharing your screen. Repeat the process to end sharing or end the call.

How to share your phone screen with Facebook Messenger Rooms (iOS)

Create a room with the Facebook Messenger app and start chatting. In your room, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to bring up a menu. Tap the pink icon that resembles two phones with a Wi-Fi logo that says “Share Your Screen.” Tap “Start Sharing” and then “Start Broadcast.” Tap out of the window to begin sharing.

How to share your phone screen with Facebook Messenger Rooms (Android)

Create a room with the Facebook Messenger app and start chatting. In your room, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to bring up a menu. Tap the pink icon that resembles two phones with a Wi-Fi logo that says “Share Your Screen.” Tap “Start Sharing” and then “Start Broadcast.” Tap out of the window to begin sharing.

How to share your phone screen with Zoom (iOS)

Enter the Zoom room you want to present in. Tap “Share Content” at the bottom of your screen. It looks like a green piece of paper with an arrow on it. Tap the type of content you want to share out of the list that appears, from your screen to other types of items. Your screen (or selected content) will begin streaming.

How to share your phone screen with Zoom (Android)

Enter the Zoom room you want to present in. Tap “Share” at the bottom of the screen. Tap “Screen” and then “Start Now.” Your screen share will begin.

How to share your phone screen with Google Meet (iOS)

Note: Screen sharing is not supported with Google Duo.

Join an active Google Meet call. Tap” “More” and the three-dot menu at the top right corner of your screen. Tap “Present screen.” Tap “Start Broadcast.” You will begin showing your screen.

How to share your phone screen with Google Meet (Android)

Note: Screen sharing is not supported with Google Duo.

Join an active Google Meet call. Tap the viewfinder to bring up the three-dot menu seen at the top right corner of your screen. Tap “Present screen.” You will begin showing your screen.

Now that you know how to share your phone’s screen during important video meetings, you can take things one step further by using your iPhone or Android smartphone with your TV.

