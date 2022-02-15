Your Android has a hidden voice command menu – Here’s how to find it

Most of us practically live on our smartphones these days. We use them for everything from taking near-professional quality photos to online banking and everything in between. And there are quite a few features baked into your phone you might not know about. Tap or click to see hidden apps on your smartphone and how to find them.

The newest fad to come to smartphones is voice commands, allowing us to navigate our phones without raising a finger.

You can always ask Google or Siri depending on the type of phone you have, but did you know there are other ways to use voice commands? Keep reading to find out how to find and use the hidden voice command menu on your Android phone.

Why do you need voice commands?

It’s easy to pick up your phone and use the buttons and tabs. However, if you are multi-tasking or in a rush, voice commands can come in handy.

Need to call a friend real quick? Have an app you use all the time? Need to check your bank account? Save yourself time and use a voice command. There are already established voice commands, but you can also create custom ones. Let’s look at both.

The Hidden Menu

So, where is this super-secret menu? It’s hidden with Google Assistant. You can open it with voice commands:

Voice commands

Say, “ Hey Google ” to activate Google Assistant.

” to activate Google Assistant. Next say, “ Assistant settings .” An Assistant settings screen will appear on your phone.

.” An Assistant settings screen will appear on your phone. Tap See All Assistant Settings .

. Scroll down and click Shortcuts.

Now that you are in the menu, you’ll see suggested commands based on the apps you use most often. This can give you a good idea of what you already have voice commands for so you don’t create duplicates.

How to create custom voice commands on Android

If you keep scrolling, you’ll see every application on your phone that can utilize voice shortcuts, and we are guessing the list is long. If you want to create a custom voice command, outside of the suggestions above, here’s how:

. Tap the name of the app you want to create a shortcut for.

you want to create a shortcut for. Tap the plus sign + next to the voice command you want to enable.

next to the voice command you want to enable. Click when I say Ok Google and say the phrase you’ll use to open the shortcut.

Choose Google Assistant Should and enter what Google Assistant should do when you say your custom phrase.

and enter what Google Assistant should do when you say your custom phrase. Hit Save.

So what can you create?

Your options for custom voice commands are limited only to your imagination and what apps are eligible for voice commands on your phone, so the answer is just about anything.

Consider ideas like opening a show you’ve been watching or opening up a new note, just in case you are forgetful. Talk to someone on Facebook or Instagram often? Create a custom command to go straight to your messages so you can send one in seconds.

