Are you an iPhone owner that only uses a few features and ignores the rest? You know the ones you use all the time like iMessage photo effects and screen recording.

Don't know about screen recording? It's better than just a screenshot that only gives you a still photo.

Without question, your iPhone houses a world of features that you may never fully recognize. However, it’s the hidden gems that take your iPhone experience to another level. Here are 10 tricks you’ll wish you knew sooner.

1. Dim your iPhone with low light mode

If you’re using your phone in a dark room or the screen is merely too bright, adjust with low light mode. There are several options for dimming the display. You can either go to Settings > Display Brightness and move the Brightness slider to the left or open Control Center and adjust the brightness level.

You can also enable a low light filter with just a few steps. Tap Settings > Accessibility > Zoom > Zoom Region > Full Screen Zoom. Return to the main Zoom menu and tap Zoom Filter > Low Light. Return to the main Zoom menu and toggle Zoom on.

You will need to double-tap with three fingers to zoom out and restore the full screen. To access it, triple-tap the screen using three fingers or triple-click on the home button, select Choose Filter to adjust or disable the light filter.

2. Organize your cards in Apple Wallet

While Apple Wallet is a great way to keep your credit, debit, prepaid, and store cards in order, they stack on top of each other. This makes the top one your default payment method for Apple Pay.

If you want to change it, tap your finger on whatever card you want to be your default payment and drag it to the top of the stack. Tap or click for five ways to take advantage of Apple Wallet’s features.

3. Respond to messages with a Tapback

A Tapback lets you respond or “react” to a message quickly with emojis. No need to hit send, just double-tap, or hold a message while in the Messages app and select a heart, thumbs up, thumbs down, Haha, !!, or ?.

4. Delete calculations with a swipe

There’s nothing more frustrating than messing up when you’re in the calculator app and have to start over. Instead of hitting delete repeatedly, swipe back (left) as an undo.

5. Adjust Calendar “Start” and “End” times

When you add an event or edit an existing one in Calendar, time increments are by default set to one minute. You can, however, change it between 1 and 5 minutes easily. To adjust the “Start” and “End” times, double-tap on either the date or time scroll wheel.

6. Move multiple apps all at once

Want to organize your iPhone apps? Move multiple apps by long-pressing on one app with one finger, then use another finger to tap and drag another icon and stack it on the original icon you are still holding down. Continue stacking apps. When done, drag and drop the entire stack to wherever you want.

7. Indent list items in Notes

When you create a numbered or bullet list in Notes, you may want to indent certain items. To do so, swipe individual items to the right to indent and left to undo. Tap or click to discover how you can easily turn your handwritten notes into typed text.

8. Customize alerts for contacts

You can customize alerts (vibrations or sounds) for specific contacts. Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics (on supported models) or Sounds (on other iPhone models). Drag the slider below Ringers and Alerts to set the volume for all sounds. Tap a sound type, such as ringtone or text tone under Sounds and Vibration Patterns for new mail, calendar alerts, AirDrop, and more.

You can also select a ringtone or Text Tone. Under Sounds and Vibration Patterns, tap Ringtones to set the tunes for work for incoming calls, clock alarms, and the clock timer, while selecting Text Tones can be used for text messages, new voicemail, and other alerts. Tap Vibration in Text Tones to choose a vibration pattern or tap Create New Vibration to create your own.

9. Stop the music

Looking for a bedtime timer that will stop your audio and lock your phone, forcing you to enter your passcode? Tap on the Music app and select your playlist and start a timer. Instead of choosing an alarm or alert sound, tap When Timer Ends, scroll to the bottom and choose the Stop Playing option. Press start, and done!

This timer is great for kids, or yourself if you want to set a limit for playing addictive games or for bedtime.

10. Select messages to forward or delete

To quickly select messages to forward or delete, open your message thread and pinch on the screen with your forefinger and thumb. You can either choose Delete All or check off individual messages to delete or forward.

There you have it, our list of 10 hidden iPhone tricks. Incorporate them into your repertoire and you’ll be an iPhone expert in no time.