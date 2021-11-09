Dress up your phone! 6 sites to find great seasonal wallpapers

Are you ready for the holiday season? Ready or not, Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Tap or click here for five sites to find Thanksgiving recipes to impress everyone at the table.

But if you haven’t tapped into the holiday spirit yet, why not let tech lend a hand? One fun idea is to add holiday-themed wallpaper to your phone.

Not sure where to look? We’ve got you covered. Here are six apps that offer some of the coolest Thanksgiving-themed wallpaper around.

Give thanks to your phone

Your smartphone is probably with you more than any other device, so let’s add a little holiday cheer to it. Whether you have an iPhone or an Android phone, you have plenty of options for Thanksgiving and autumn-themed wallpaper and background. You can add turkeys, fall colors, leaves and more.

Wallpaper for your iPhone

Vellum Wallpapers aggregates photos from different sources and has regular updates. There’s a blur tool that lets you play around with the images. The app is free, and you can unlock ads for $3.99.

Thanksgiving Wallpapers & Thanksgiving Backgrounds is a free app that does what the name says. You get Thanksgiving-themed wallpapers, backgrounds, images and icons to use on your phone or share on social media. Users can submit content, and the app is regularly updated. A slideshow feature lets you view wallpaper without having to swipe.

Thanksgiving Photo Frames is a free app that lets you customize your photos with Thanksgiving-themed borders and stickers, including pumpkins, turkeys, leaves and more. You can also edit photos with filters and effects and add text.

Wallpaper for your Android phone

Android users can use the free official Wallpapers app from Google to dress up their phone backgrounds. You can browse images from Google Earth, Google+ and other sources. Choose a category that puts you in the holiday spirit and you can get a new related wallpaper every day.

Another app shares the Wallpapers name but comes from a different developer. The team behind the app handpicks the thousands of wallpapers and backgrounds available in the app. Choose from many categories, including fall, to spice up your phone’s background.

You can check out other Thanksgiving-themed apps by searching for Thanksgiving in the Google Play store.

Beyond the bird

If you want to get a head start on Christmas, check out the free Christmas Countdown 3D scene app for iOS. Interact with a 3D Christmas tree that includes various forms of lights and music, all of which you can change. There’s also a countdown timer you can share with friends and family.

We didn’t forget about Android fans. To help you get into the Christmas spirit, check out the Christmas Countdown with Carols app. You’ll find yourself feeling cheerful in no time.