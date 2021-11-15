Weak signal? How to get better Wi-Fi on your iPhone

Think about everything you do with your smartphone. Shopping, navigation, gaming, work, email, research, social media and oh yeah, sometimes it makes for a handy portable phone. It’s no surprise that these devices cost so much money. With all that said, don’t you want to keep your phone running in peak condition?

Speed is one of the most critical factors in tech. Each new generation of phones is faster than those before it. Even the most recent and speediest phones are limited by how you use them, however. Tap or click here to check out how these five common apps slow down your phone.

Most of your smartphone activity requires a network connection. And whether you’re at home or the office, you want to take full advantage of Wi-Fi services. Slow internet is among the most frustrating things to experience with your iPhone. Before you throw it against the wall, check out some of our tips to improve your iPhone’s Wi-Fi.

Did you try turning it off then back on again?

The same trick that can fix a misbehaving computer may also work with your iPhone’s Wi-Fi. Go to Settings > Wi-Fi, toggle the Wi-Fi switch off, and wait a few seconds before switching it on again.

Another approach is to turn Airplane Mode on then off. Go to Settings and toggle on Airplane Mode. Wait a few seconds, then turn it off again.

If the above doesn’t work, try powering down your phone. Wait for about half a minute before powering it back on.

Update your iOS

Keeping your phone up to date not only can fix network issues, but it gives you the latest security protection and bug fixes. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If an update is available, tap Download & Install now.

Forget the network

You can try re-adding a network to see if this resolves the issue. Note that you’ll need to re-enter the password. Go to Settings > Wi-Fi and tap the circled i next to the network giving you problems. Tap Forget This Network. Wait a few seconds, then try connecting to the network again.

While you’re at it, forget any networks you’re not using anymore. They cause clutter, and some may be corrupt.

RELATED: 8 proven ways cheap people lower their monthly internet, cable, and streaming bills

Reset your network settings

This step goes a little further and beyond re-entering your Wi-Fi password. This will clear all saved Wi-Fi networks; you may also need to set up VPNs, cellular options and Bluetooth connections again. Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings. You’ll need your iPhone passcode to complete this step.

Restart your router

Perhaps the problem isn’t with your phone, but with your router. Look for a power button or simply unplug the power supply. Wait 30 seconds before powering the router on again.

Tap or click here to find out how a mesh network can solve your router headaches.

Relocate your router

Your router transmits a network signal to your devices. Any obstacles can obstruct this signal, including walls, appliances, furniture, and floors and ceilings if it’s on a different level. Put your router on the same floor where you spend most of your time and give it a clear path to your primary devices. Place it up higher if you can using a wall mount or shelf.

Update your router’s firmware

As with your phone, updating your router can fix your Wi-Fi issues and provide you with essential security patches. This task varies depending on your router model, but it starts with accessing your router admin page. Check the user guide for your router, or go to routeripaddress.com for a list of default passwords for router brands.

If you need a little guidance from your router’s manual but don’t have it anymore, a site can help. Tap or click here for thousands of free manuals online. Once you’ve opened your router’s admin page, find a section labeled Advanced or Management to access firmware updates.

Change your DNS server

A DNS is a map of the internet, and one is automatically assigned to you by your ISP. This isn’t always the best one for you, however. It could be slow and inefficient. Luckily you can try out other DNS servers.

Tap or click here for step-by-step instructions to change your DNS settings, including screenshots.

Keep reading

Best apps to troubleshoot your bad Wi-Fi

Sick of spotty internet? The best Wi-Fi extenders and where to place them