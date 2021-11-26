Video calls are one of the best ways to keep in touch with loved ones when we’re far away. FaceTime is one of the most popular apps since it’s free and easy to use. With Group FaceTime, you can set up a call with up to 32 people.

Tap or click here to use FaceTime on your iPhone, iPad or Mac to make group calls. Problems arise when you’re trying to call people on different devices, though. FaceTime was only available to Apple users for a long time, leaving those with Androids in the dust.

Good news: Apple’s FaceTime is no longer limited to iPhone and iPad users. Thanks to the iOS 15 update, iPhone users can now share video calls with their friends who use Android phones. You can even join a FaceTime call from your computer.

How to FaceTime with friends on Android or Windows

You can invite anyone to join a FaceTime call, even people without an Apple device. They can participate in one-on-one, or Group FaceTime calls from their browser.

Note: You can’t create a FaceTime link with Windows or a non-Apple device, but you can join a FaceTime call if someone shares a link with you.

Here’s how to join a FaceTime call if someone shares a link with you:

Open the link in your browser. You can do this on your Android device or Windows PC.

Enter your name, then select Continue. You will need to allow FaceTime to use your microphone and camera.

Select Join. Then wait for the call’s host to let you in.

Select Leave to leave the call.

Creating a FaceTime link

If you’re the one with the Apple device, you can create the FaceTime link to share with family or friends on Windows or an Android device. Here’s how to create the link:

Open the FaceTime app and tap Create Link .

and tap . Tap Add Name , type a name for the meeting, then tap OK . This lets others know which call they’re joining.

, type a name for the meeting, then tap . This lets others know which call they’re joining. Select the person you want to send the link to, or send the link from Messages, Mail, or any other supported apps in the Share menu.

Your screen will look like this:

You’ll also see a few different ways you can share the link. Maybe you want to share it through email or text. You can also use Twitter, Google Calendar or a few other apps. You can also skip these steps and just copy and paste the link.

A few caveats: You can’t schedule FaceTime calls as you can in other video apps. Also, you need to start the call before anyone else can join in.

Happy video chatting!