It’s so much easier to find your lost AirPods now – Here’s how

Like it or not, as with many Apple products, AirPods are something of a status symbol. They are sleek and well-designed and have many functions beyond serving as headphones. Newer models are rarely discounted, and they tend to disappear off store shelves during holidays.

AirPods are expensive, and losing one or both can be pretty frustrating. Apple’s Find My app uses GPS and Bluetooth to find your lost AirPods, but an update makes it even easier to accomplish this task. Tap or click here for details and instructions on how to enable the feature.

Sometimes you realize you don’t have your AirPods and can’t remember where you placed them. Perhaps you walked out of Starbucks without them or left them next to your bed in the morning. A recent update will alert you when you leave your AirPods Pro behind so you can retrieve them before they’re lost forever.

First update your AirPods Pro

Among the new features included with iOS 15 is an alert that lets you know when you leave your iPhone, iPad or Mac behind. The same now works for your AirPods Pro.

RELATED: Problems with your AirPods? Get them repaired for free

Before using the Notify When Left Behind feature, you have to make sure your AirPods Pro earpods are updated with the latest firmware version. Here’s how to update:

Holding your open AirPods Pro case close to your phone, go to Settings > General > About > AirPods .

. Check the Firmware Version field for the latest update, which is 4A400.

Your AirPods Pro automatically update when they sync with your iPhone or iPad, but you can manually update them by doing the following:

Make sure your AirPods Pro are paired with your iPhone or iPad and inside their charging case.

Connect your AirPods Pro to a power source so they don’t run out of juice.

Move your Airpods Pro close to your iPhone or iPad and wait for the update to automatically download and install.

Don’t have AirPods Pro yet? You can get a third-generation pair from Amazon right now at an amazingly low price. Check them out here.

No more separation anxiety

Once your AirPods Pro are up to date, you can get started using the Notify When Left Behind feature.

Open the Find My app, then tap Devices or Items .

app, then tap . Tap your AirPods Pro .

. Tap Notify When Left Behind and set the toggle to on.

Sometimes you keep your AirPods in a location on purpose and you don’t need an alert. Or maybe you only use them in your home and rarely take them out with you. Here’s how to set exceptions.

Open the Find My app, then tap Devices or Items .

app, then tap . Tap your AirPods Pro .

. Tap Notify When Left Behind .

. Tap New Location and set a place where you won’t be notified if you leave your earbuds behind. You can add your home or workplace to this list, for example. Then tap Done.

Apple recently announced new versions of its AirPods and MacBooks. Tap or click here to check out our report.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.