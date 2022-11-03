Siri. Alexa. Google Assistant. We love our smart assistants, and we know you do, too. Sometimes, though, enough is enough. Tap or click for six fixes for annoying Google Assistant problems.

If you’re sick of Google Assistant butting in when it’s unwanted, we feel you. But how do you disable Google Assistant on Android? Luckily, it’s easy to disable with only a few quick commands.

Read on for steps to turn off Google Assistant.

How to turn off Google Assistant on Android

Don’t you hate when voices from your TV or radio activate Google Assistant on your phone? It happens more than you’d like to believe and always at inappropriate times. If you need a break, don’t worry. You can disable the smart assistant on your Android phone easily.

Here’s how to disable Google Assistant:

Open the Google app on your phone.

on your phone. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner.

in the upper-right corner. Choose Settings .

. Select Google Assistant > General .

> . Slide the toggle next to Google Assistant to the left to disable it.

After doing so, Google Assistant will no longer respond automatically to voice commands. When you want to enable Google Assistant, follow the steps above and when you get to the final stage, slide the toggle next to Google Assistant to the right.

Need help mastering Google Assistant?

Google Assistant can do much more than just tell you the weather. You can take screenshots, read pages out loud, and even activate apps, all hands-free through voice commands. Tap or click here for five hidden Google Assistant tricks.

You may also like: Helpful secret phrases you can say to Siri or Google Assistant