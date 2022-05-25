Customize your iPhone’s Control Center with these hidden options

We’re getting to the point where a smartphone can completely replace a wallet. You already can pay and carry important documents on your phone, including car insurance, proof of vaccination, boarding pass, event tickets and more.

You can add a driver’s license to that list if you have an iPhone. Arizona residents can add their driver’s license or state ID to the Apple Wallet app. This can even be used at Transport Security Administration security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Tap or click here for our report.

A lot is going on in your iPhone, and Control Center helps you rein it in. From there, you can access helpful controls such as Airplane Mode, Do Not Disturb, a flashlight, and apps like Wallet, Notes, Voice Memos and more. Keep reading to find out how to customize Control Center.

Just swipe down

Opening Control Center is easy: swipe down from the top-right of the screen. If you want to be able to open Control Center while using an app, go to Settings > Control Center and toggle on Access Within Apps.

The aptly named Control Center contains many controls. Let’s go over some of the commonly used ones:

On the top-left, you’ll see four icons: Airplane Mode , Cellular Data , Wi-Fi and Bluetooth . Tap any of them to turn them on and off. Press and hold one of these icons to expand the menu to include controls for AirDrop and Personal Hotspot .

, , and . Tap any of them to turn them on and off. Press and hold one of these icons to expand the menu to include controls for and . Below the top-left box, you’ll see controls to lock your screen orientation as well as one for screen mirroring.

Move on down and you’ll see the Focus icon. Tap it to open some options: Do Not Disturb , Personal , Work and Sleep . Focus mode lets you filter notifications and apps based on your preferences. For example, you can create a custom Focus just for work that hides distracting social media apps and text notifications.

, , and . Focus mode lets you filter notifications and apps based on your preferences. For example, you can create a custom Focus just for work that hides distracting social media apps and text notifications. The bottom rows of controls include the Flashlight, Timer , Calculator and Camera .

, and . You can also check out the Now Playing widget, along with controls for changing your screen brightness and volume .

widget, along with controls for changing your and . Try tapping and holding different icons in Control Center to see more options if they’re available.

Now let’s go over ways to customize your Control Center.

Give or take

You can add or remove some controls and apps and make Control Center your own. On your iPhone, open Settings > Control Center and tap on the plus or minus signs next to each tool that you want to add or remove. You can remove whatever you aren’t regularly using by tapping the minus sign.

You can add more controls and apps such as Shazam, Magnifier, Screen Recording, Sound Recognition, Notes, Alarm, Voice Memos and Wallet. Just tap the plus sign next to the tool you want to add to Control Center.

That’s it. Your Control Center is now set up exactly how you like it. Enjoy!

