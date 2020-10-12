How to change the default browser and email app on your iPhone

One reason so many people choose Android devices over Apple is the flexibility that comes with them. Apple has been strict over the years about where you can download apps from and which programs you’re allowed to set as the default.

While blocking third-party app stores is a good idea for safety reasons, most people would like to choose their favorite browser to set as the default. Tap or click here to see how downloading apps from third-party app stores can go wrong. Thankfully Apple is finally loosening the reigns and giving its users some freedom.

Apple is making a huge change and will now let you choose your default mail and browser app on iOS 14. But just how exactly can you do this? Keep reading and we’ll share everything you’ll need to know to pick your default programs.

Tweak these settings to pick your default iPhone programs

One important note to consider is not all email services and web browsers are currently available to be set as default. Some are still in the update phase and do not support this new feature.

Eventually, most will be able to be set as your default choice but until then you’ll have to pick from the lists below:

Mail

Airmail

Boomerang

Canary

Gmail

Hey

Outlook

Polymail

Spark

Spike

Twobird

Yandex.Mail

Browsers

Brave

Chrome

DuckDuckGo

Edge

Firefox

If your desired email app or browser is currently supported, changing your default application in iOS 14 is incredibly simple:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down until you find your desired email app or browser, then tap it. Tap Default Mail or Default Browser and select your choice by tapping it. You’ll see a blue checkmark next to your new default.

That’s it! Once you update your apps, you might even see a splash screen appear encouraging you to set other apps as default, which gives you a quick link to the Settings page. If you notice your favorite web browser or email client is not yet supported, don’t worry, new applications are still being updated and there’s a good chance it will be added later.

