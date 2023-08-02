The iPhone has always been a trendsetter in the world of technology. With every update, Apple brings new features and customization options to please its users.

One such feature is the ability to change app icons. This is the perfect tool to highlight now since Twitter, I mean X, recently changed its iconic name and app logo to a somewhat silly X. If you’re old-school and want to return to the original icon, you can.

This step-by-step guide will walk you through the process of giving your iPhone a unique and personalized look.

Where to begin

Before diving into the world of app icon customization, ensure you have the following ready:

iPhone – Make sure you have a compatible iPhone running the latest version of iOS.

Images – Collect or create the icons you want to replace the default app icons.

Shortcuts app – This is where the magic happens. The Shortcuts app is built into your iPhone and allows you to create customized shortcuts for various tasks.

First, select your app icons

Browse the web or get creative and design your icons using image editing tools. Tap or click here for apps that make your pics better without Photoshop skills. Ensure the icons are saved in a format compatible with your iPhone, such as .PNG or .JPEG.

Next, create custom icons in Shortcuts

The Shortcuts app is native to your iPhone. If you don’t see it immediately, open the App Store and search for the Shortcuts app. Tap Open once you see it in the search results. Then follow these steps:

Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Tap the + icon in the top right corner to create a new shortcut.

icon in the top right corner to create a new shortcut. Tap Add Action , then use the text field to search for Open App .

, then use the text field to search for . Select Open App .

. Tap App .

. Use the search field to find the app you want to change the icon of, then select it in the list.

Tap the down-facing arrow at the top next to Open App.

Tap Add to Home Screen .

. Tap the placeholder app icon.

From the drop-down menu, tap Take Photo , Choose Photo or Choose File , depending on where your replacement app icon image is stored.

, or , depending on where your replacement app icon image is stored. Select your replacement image.

In the text field, rename the app as you want it to appear on the home screen.

Tap Add .

. Tap Done . Your Shortcut has been created.

. Your Shortcut has been created. Go back to the home screen.

You will see two icons if you already have the app on your home screen. Move the old icon to the App Library to keep your newly-created icon. You must not delete the original app.

Voilà! You’ve successfully changed the app icon on your iPhone. Your personalized Home Screen now has a fresh and unique look.