Block spam texts on your iPhone once and for all

Is your phone full of blocked numbers as a result of spam calls? These types of calls can range from nuisances to dangerous scams.

Spam can reach you in other forms, including text messages. While blocking stops calls from specific numbers, there are different ways to preemptively stop spam before it reaches your iPhone.

1. Block, filter and report messages on iPhone

The most basic and straightforward method to stop spam texts is to block the number. Here’s how to block a number in Messages:

Tap the name or number at the top of a Messages conversation.

conversation. Scroll down and tap Block this Caller.

You can filter messages from unknown senders, which will turn off iMessage notifications from numbers that aren’t in your contacts. These messages will be sent to the Unknown Senders tab in the Messages list. Here’s how to do it:

Go to Settings > Messages .

. Turn on Filter Unknown Senders.

If you get a message from an unknown number identified as spam or junk, you can report it to Apple. In the message, tap Report Junk, then Delete and Report Junk.

2. Carrier tools

Your wireless carrier can help avoid spam messages. Some have advanced caller ID that lets you know when a possible spam text reaches you. Some carriers provide an app with more powerful tools to block unwanted calls and text.

Examples include AT&T Call Protect, Verizon Call Filter and our sponsor T-Mobile offers Scam Shield. Check your service provider’s website or call them to find out more about their services.

T-Mobile customers have access to Scam Shield, which blocked 21 billion scam calls last year. It includes free tools to keep customers protected:

Scam Shield works at the network level and uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze call behavior and detect new threats in real-time.

Scam Likely warnings automatically appear on the Caller ID when a scam call is detected.

Scam Block stops Scam Likely calls at the network level. With Scam Block turned on, these calls won’t ring through to your phone. You can turn on Scam Block from the Scam Shield app or by dialing #662# from your T-Mobile phone.

Every T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customer gets free Caller ID.

You can use a “proxy phone number” rather than your main number for online forms and subscriptions.

Be ID Aware notifies you when your private information is compromised and shows up for sale on the Dark Web.

Customers can download the free Scam Shield app for iOS and Android phones.

3. Nomorobo

Nomorobo is a third-party app that offers real-time protection from robocalls, telemarketers, spam texts, and phone scammers from calling your iOS or Android phone. It lets the phone ring once and then attempts to identify the caller. If the number is found on the app’s robocaller list, it will automatically be blocked.

The app lets robocalls such as school closings and weather alerts get through. Nomorobo has a free 14-day trial, after which it costs $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year. It’s available for iOS and Android.

