Your devices come preloaded with settings and apps that can slow things down. This is especially true with new PCs, which have many programs that start automatically as soon as you boot it up.

Windows comes with many preloaded programs that you’ll never use. Are you faxing stuff from your computer? Do you need remote desktop services (which exposes you to even more hacks)? Turn these settings off! Tap or click here to disable PC services without breaking anything.

Tech companies embed default settings into our devices that supposedly make our lives easier, but they often cause more problems than they are worth. Here are 10 default iPhone settings you should switch off.

Let’s get started

Your iPhone has many configurable settings, some of which make life easier. Others control apps or features you never use. And others still are not worth the battery drain.

Apple technically asks you to opt-in to some settings when you set up a new iPhone, but you might miss these steps in your excitement to get your phone up and running.

We can usually opt-out or disable these settings, but it’s not always easy. Well, we’re here to change that. Here are 10 settings to adjust ASAP.

System Services — Many apps or services use your location when they don’t need to. Go to Settings > Privacy > Locations Services and scroll down to System Services. Tap it and go through the list. Settings like Cell Network Search, Networking & Wireless and Setting Time Zone don’t need to be on unless you’re traveling to a different country. If you’re not using Homekit, turn that off too. NOTE: Do not switch off Emergency Calls & SOS or Find my iPhone. Significant Locations — Apple remembers where you were and makes suggestions based on those locations. Go to Settings > Privacy > Locations Services > System Services, then Significant Locations. Hit the Clear History button while you’re here. Product Improvement — Apple’s not paying you to improve their products, are they? Go to Settings > Privacy > Locations Services > System Services and turn off all Product Improvement options. Allow Friends to Find You — People with your phone number or email address can find you on Apple Music. Go to Settings > [your name] > Media & Purchases > View Account. You may have to enter your password or verify yourself with Face ID. Switch off Allow Friends to Find You. (NOTE: You need to be subscribed to Apple Music to see this setting.) Allow Apps to Request to Track — This setting automatically denies any new app tracking requests. Companies like Facebook don’t like this. Go to Settings > Privacy > Tracking and turn off Allow Apps to Request to Track. Share iPhone Analytics — Why would you want Apple to share your data with others? Go to Settings > Privacy > Analytics & Improvements. Turn off Share iPhone Analytics. Personalized Ads — Companies don’t need to know so much about you to serve ads. Turning off this setting won’t get you irrelevant ads, as there are other ways for advertisers to track you. At least put a limit to their efforts. Go to Settings > Privacy > Apple Advertising and turn off Personalized Ads. Location Services — Some apps default location services to Always. Must they know where you are at all times, if at all? Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services. Change the settings for each app to While using the App or Never. In-App Ratings & Reviews — You can always leave a review when and as you see fit. You don’t need a prompt! Go to Settings > App Store and turn off In-App Ratings & Reviews. Fetch New Data — Do you check your email every second? No. Do you need your phone to constantly drain your battery by checking for new messages? Again, no. Go to Settings > Mail > Accounts and select Fetch New Data. Toggle off Push. Don’t worry — you can get new data whenever you open a mailbox. You can set how often your phone checks on new data in the Fetch section at the bottom of the page.

BONUS: Do you want all your apps to constantly download content and use cellular data while draining the battery? By default, all apps have background refresh On. But do Facebook, Instagram, and Images need this? No way!

Go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh. If you don’t want any apps to refresh in the background, you can turn Background App Refresh off. But you probably don’t want to do that since some apps actually need to refresh.

Instead, scroll through the list of all your apps on the Background App Refresh page and toggle off each app you don’t want to refresh automatically. With that done, you may have to wait a few seconds for updates whenever you open an app. That’s the only sacrifice. And it’s worth it!

