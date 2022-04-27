How to use Apple Wallet’s new fraud prevention on your iPhone

Smartphone developers push new updates and patches out regularly. The goal is to fix bugs, beef up security and add new features. Sometimes an update comes through without making itself known, though you’ll discover it eventually.

Apple is now upgrading Apple Pay’s fraud prevention features for cards stored in the Wallet app. The update is rolling out to users with certain payment cards, and we expect it will become more widespread with time.

Did you get the alert?

Twitter users are reporting a new popup when opening Apple Wallet. The message reads, “Cards with enhanced fraud prevention now use information about your account, device and location to share fraud assessments with your payment network.”

This is new (for me at least). Just got a notification from Wallet to say a specific card (a Visa from an Australian bank) now has Enhanced Fraud Prevention.



The privacy page notes the details and also mentions making payments using a QR code pass in Wallet. @Kanjo pic.twitter.com/L6SKXahqRP — eurozerozero (@eurozerozero) April 20, 2022

Tapping Learn More brings up more information:

“For cards with certain enhanced fraud prevention, when you attempt an online or in-app transaction, your device will evaluate information about your Apple ID, device, and location (if you have enabled Location Services), to develop fraud prevention assessments, which are used by Apple to identify and prevent fraud,” the alert reads.

Apple’s notes also read that the company will share the ”fraud prevention assessments as well as information about your transaction (such as purchase amount, currency, and date) with your payment card network for fraud prevention.”

AppleInsider confirmed the alert and noted that it appears only to be rolling out to users with Visa cards right now.

What does it mean?

It seems that the location of your iPhone at the time you make a purchase may be sent to Apple and the card issuer to help prevent fraud. But what if you have location services turned off?

This security update may raise some issues if you’re traveling and want to make a purchase. It’s something to keep in mind.

If you don’t want to share the fraud prevention assessment, you’ll have to select another card. At this time, there is no way to opt out of this feature.

