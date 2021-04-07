How to save money on your recurring iPhone subscriptions

Spending money on a bunch of different services can add up to be quiet a lot over time. To save you some cash, Apple introduced several bundled services that coincided with the launch of its flagship iPhone 12. Tap or click here to try this super useful iPhone trick you’re not using yet.

But how does spending money save you money? The idea behind Apple One is that it would be cheaper to buy a collection of services. If you had to purchase each one individually, it would work out to be a lot more.

There is a one-month free trial available, but it only applies to services you haven’t tried yet. Let’s look at the different collections, what they include and who they are best suited for.

One Apple to rule them all

Apple One collections consist of three different bundles that you can choose from. Each has been designed to suit the needs of a variety of users, so there will be a bundle that’s right for you.

Here is a list of available services to bundle:

Apple Music – Over 70 million songs ready to stream or download, ad-free.

Over 70 million songs ready to stream or download, ad-free. Apple TV+ – Critically acclaimed Apple Original shows and movies.

– Critically acclaimed Apple Original shows and movies. Apple Arcade – Over 100 games. No ads. No in-app purchases.

– Over 100 games. No ads. No in-app purchases. iCloud – Keep your photos and files safe, updated and available wherever you are.

Keep your photos and files safe, updated and available wherever you are. Apple News – Leading newspapers and hundreds of magazines at your fingertips.

Leading newspapers and hundreds of magazines at your fingertips. Apple Fitness+ – A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch.

Essentially it is an all‑in‑one monthly subscription that includes up to six of Apple’s services. You might already be paying separately for Music and TV+, but with one of the bundles, you can save $6 a month through Apple One.

It is great that you can access the subscribed services on any Apple device where you are signed into. You are not limited to using a service on the device through which you signed up. One thing to keep in mind: Apple One is only available on iOS 14 or later, iPadOS 14 or later, Apple TV with tvOS 14 or later and Mac with macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later.

The Individual plan

As the name implies, the Individual collection is better suited to one person using the services. For $14.95 per month, included in the collection is:

Music

TV+

Arcade

iCloud storage of 50GB

As you should know, Apple Music is a streaming service that gives you access to millions of songs. Apple TV+ is a similar service but for video content, and Apple Arcade is the company’s mobile gaming offerings.

By signing up for this collection, you can save $6 a month versus subscribing to each of the services individually.

The Family option

For $19.95 a month, the Family option is a great value if you have other people in your household. You can share your subscription to Apple One with up to five other people, and the price will save you $8 a month.

The Family plan includes:

Apple Music

Apple TV+

Arcade

iCloud storage of 200GB

At face value, it is a good deal, but only if everybody in the household will be using the services offered. You must weigh the price versus the use of services to determine if it will be economically viable for you.

If nobody will use Arcade and only a few people use Apple Music, you might want to look at a different option.

The Premier collection

With the biggest savings of $25, the Premier collection includes all six of Apple’s services for $29.95 a month. Like the Family option, you can also share your Apple One subscription with up to five other people.

The collection includes:

Apple Music

Apple TV+

Arcade

iCloud storage of 2TB

Apple News+

Apple Fitness+

The massive storage space makes this an attractive bundle, but there are some things to keep in mind. Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later, so if you don’t have one, you can’t use the service.