Apple just released another iPhone update – Here’s what’s included and why you should update

Say hello to a new software update from Apple. The iOS 14.7 hit the scene on Monday. If you’ve been a longtime fan of the Komando Show, you know that we always recommend downloading updates as soon as possible, whether they’re for Google Chrome, Android or more.

That’s because new operating systems always come with the most up-to-date cybersecurity protections for your device. Don’t forget that hackers work day and night to find vulnerabilities in popular apps and software. When they find a bug or a backdoor, they’ll milk it for all its worth — and often, that leads them straight to private data like your bank account details.

So by updating your iPhone, you’ll be protecting your digital life. But there are also a few fun reasons you should install iOS 14.7. We’re here to shed light on all the cool new features you’ll find on your phone.

Here’s the backstory

Previous Apple updates brought you the ability to use four Siri voices and even stop apps from tracking you. Tap or click here to find out how the App Tracking Transparency feature released through iOS 14.5 helped you protect your privacy. (As you can imagine, it made a huge splash since apps like Facebook weren’t too happy about losing a huge source of income.)

This new update isn’t as controversial as 14.5, but you’ll find some upgrades that can breathe new life into your experience. Apple iOS 14.7 is an incremental update with some bug fixes. You’ll also find new features, like:

Apple Card

Ever wanted to merge two Apple Cards? Now you can. Basically, if you and a friend both own Apple Cards and want to share a single account, you can merge your accounts.

Not only do you have fewer accounts to keep track of, but you can get a higher shared credit limit. Even better, you can also share the lower APR of the two accounts. (As they say, teamwork makes the dream work!) To start the account merging process, head to the Wallet app.

MagSafe Battery Pack, HomePod, Air Quality and more

Want to manage your timers better? The new HomePod Timer Management feature lets you do just that.

You can also expect more accurate air quality information in the Maps and Weather Apps. (The feature just expanded to Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, France and South Korea.)

Oh, and you can also use the MagSafe Battery Pack on any iPhone 12 model. You also have more options on the Podcasts app. You can choose to see only shows you’ve manually followed, so you’re not swarmed by options you’re disinterested in.

How to update to iOS 14.7

Sound good so far?

Open your Settings app. Hit General. Select Software Update.

Just follow the prompts, and you’re good to go.

