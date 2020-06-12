Since the coronavirus pandemic began, a newfound focus across the world has been placed on maintaining cleanliness and sanitary practices. Your phone goes with you everywhere, and thus can easily turn into a hotbed for microbes. Thankfully, antimicrobial phone cases can help keep your phone clean.

So, how exactly do antimicrobial cases work and how can you be sure the case you’ve picked actually delivers on its marketing promises? We’ve got all that information and a list of antimicrobial cases you might want to try, so read on!

How do antimicrobial cases work?

The underlying idea behind most antimicrobial cases is the same: antimicrobial properties are built into the case itself and react with moisture to create an environment where microbes can no longer survive.

Assuming you purchase a case from a reputable vendor with a reasonable track record, there’s not much reason to believe your phone case isn’t the real deal and won’t deliver on its promise to keep portions of your phone microbe-free.

However, it’s important to remember that antimicrobial and antibacterial properties are not the same thing. And a phone case only protects the part of the device it comes into contact with, so your phone’s screen will still need to be cleaned.

Antimicrobial cases for iPhone

If you’ve got a newer iPhone, like the X, XS, 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max, there are more than a few good options for antimicrobial cases. These cases don’t offer just mere antimicrobial protection, they also include drop protection, different colorways and more!

Speck Presidio models

The Speck Presidio Pro, which comes in iPhone X, XS and iPhone 11 versions, as well as a Google Pixel 4 version for those Android users out there, is a popular antimicrobial line of phone cases.

Ranging in price depending on color, the Speck Presidio Pro offers not only antimicrobial protection, but drop protection, a raised bezel to protect against screen shattering, and are grippy and soft while maintaining a scratch-resistant finish.

Amazon user reviews for the Speck Presidio Pro are extremely positive, each with hundreds of reviews and high 4-plus-star rating averages.

tech21 Evo Check

Another popular line of antimicrobial cases is the tech21 Evo Check for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. A little more expensive at $30 and up, depending on your preferred color, the tech21 Evo Check has similar features to the Speck Presidio Pro. It offers antimicrobial protection, drop protection, a raised bezel and scratch resistance.

But, the tech21 Evo Check also offers mix and match buttons and is scientifically proven to protect against drops from a height of up to 12 meters. The tech21 Evo Check is also beloved by Amazon reviewers, with hundreds of reviews and an average score of 4.7 out of 5.

Case-Mate

Popular case maker Case-Mate also offers antimicrobial cases for the iPhone 11 product line which promise drop protection from up to a 15-foot height, but as of now there are no user reviews and is comparatively untested when juxtaposed with the Speck and tech21 case offerings.

Antimicrobial case for Samsung Galaxy S20

Whether you have a Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Ultra, or the S20+, tech21’s Pure Clear line of antimicrobial cases have an offering that’s hard to beat. They have a long list of features that include antimicrobial protection as well as certified drop protection from up to 10 feet, a 37% plant-based production and a self-healing anti-scratch coating.

The Samsung Galaxy line of tech21 cases have far fewer reviews than the tech21 iPhone case counterparts, but fans of the brand will find many of the same features to love with the Pure Clear case line for the Samsung Galaxy.

Now that we’re all looking for ways to stay healthy, adding an antimicrobial case to your phone is one of the easiest ways to help avoid germs. Pick one of these cases up now and you can use your device worry-free.

