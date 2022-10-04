Android 13 is finally available as a beta version, and many look forward to the new experience. Tap or click here to see some of the new features. We urge you to be patient, however. That’s why we’ve put together this list of Samsung phones likely to have the real thing before the end of the year.

While trying the latest Android release early is tempting, using the beta version isn’t always a good idea. You may leave your phone vulnerable to myriad problems. We recommend waiting for the official release.

Thankfully the wait won’t be long for many Samsung fans. Keep reading for a list of Samsung phones slated to get Android 13 by the end of the year. Is yours on the list?

Android 13 release: Samsung phones in the running

The following smartphones should get the Android 13 update by the end of the year, according to SamMobile.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy A53

Of course, many Pixel devices have already received their over-the-air update. Keep your ear to the ground for the latest if you have a different Android device or one not on this list.

Is the beta version worth the risk?

To some, perhaps. The good news is that Android 13 will probably be available for every Android user sooner rather than later. Why not wait for the safest possible version?

The new OS will be out soon enough. We’ll be waiting for the official release.

