Customize notifications for the texts you care about most

There was a time when you wanted to talk to someone, you had one option. You picked up the telephone and gave them a call. When technology evolved a little further, you still just sent a text message if you wanted to avoid a phone call. Is your Android phone running slow? Tap or click here to make your phone run faster than ever.

Flash forward, and we now communicate on dozens, if not hundreds, of different apps every day. Whether it’s Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, or any other platforms out there, it can be a lot to keep up with! Wouldn’t it be great if there was a way to avoid opening each app to see if you’ve received a message or notification? Well, now there is.

Android chat bubbles are about to change the way you receive and send messages from all your apps. Read on to discover how to create customized notifications for the texts you care most about.

What are Android chat bubbles?

Android chat bubbles are a new feature introduced by Google to improve the notifications feature lacking in previous system updates. Ever miss an important message because it didn’t pop up on your home screen? Well, Android chat bubbles will make sure that never happens again.

Use this feature to pick which messages are most important, and chat bubbles will send them directly to the front of your screen. The feature is very similar to Facebook Messenger’s pop-up feature, so you might already be used to seeing it. Chat bubbles allow you to open your message with a simple tap and close it again as easily.

Currently, the feature works with dozens of apps, including Google Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, Discord, Slack and many others. Apps that are not currently supported will be added in the future.

Setting up chat bubbles

To make chat bubbles work, you’ll first need to enable them on your phone. Here’s how:

Open the Settings feature on your phone.

feature on your phone. Select the Apps & notifications option.

A list of recent apps will show up but if you don’t see the app you want, select See all apps to find the one you want.

to find the one you want. Choose the app you want to set up bubbles with.

Select Notifications .

. Choose the bubbles option.

option. Choose all messages. If you only want certain contacts’ messages to pop up, you can click on selected conversations to choose specific ones.

How do you use Android chat bubbles?

When voice remotes came out, we all appreciated the time-saving technology that kept us from endlessly scrolling to find our favorite TV show. Using Android chat bubbles is almost as simple.

Tap the chat bubble on your screen to open it.

on your screen to open it. Open the messag e and respond.

e and respond. Tap the bubble again to close it.

With the new Android chat bubbles feature, you can customize whose messages pop up and which apps take priority. This avoids having to go into a different application every time you need to respond to a message. Start using Android chat bubbles today to simplify your life.

