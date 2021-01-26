Mobile phone batteries have undoubtedly gotten better over the years out of necessity. Complex circuitry and internal components often require bigger, more efficient power sources.

Phone batteries are designed to have a long lifespan, but user behavior can significantly reduce their performance. Tap or click here to see how you have been charging your phone wrong. One of the biggest mistakes you can make is to over-charge the battery.

For Android phones, the operating system can give you some information on the battery’s health. But if you want even more info, there is a handy app that will guide you all the way.

Accurate battery information

The AccuBattery app takes the information from your Android device and presents it in a way that is easy to understand.

One of the features is a battery health monitor. Fresh out of the box, your battery has a maximum capacity measured in mAh. With time, usage and charges, the capacity decreases. AccuBattery will let you know exactly how much charge your battery can actually hold.

“Every time you charge your device, it wears out the battery, lowering its total capacity. Scientific research shows that battery lifespan can be extended up to 200%, when you charge your device to only 80%,” AccuBattery’s creators explain.

Knowing how much battery capacity you have is one thing, but how do you know that it’s charging to its fullest potential? Well, that is another feature of AccuBattery.

By installing the app, the real-time charge and discharge information show you the battery drainage rate so that you can plan your next charge. When plugged in, AccuBattery will display the rate of the charge until the battery is full.

Since your battery wears down faster the more you charge it, limiting charge time would be beneficial. With a built-in charge alarm, the app will signal when it’s sufficiently powered up. This limits the wear and tear, thus extending the battery’s lifespan.

“AccuBattery is based on actual measurements of your device’s performance and backed by scientific research on how to protect battery health and performance over time,” the app creator explains.

How to set it up

Installing the app is pretty simple: head to the Google Play store and install it just like any other Android app.

Tap on the shortcut on the Home Screen, and AccuBattery will open with a tutorial. Here you will be asked to set your charge alarm — which is recommended to be 80% of a full charge. Once that is done, a calibration process will begin to collect the necessary data.

If anything is amiss, you will be able to change the collected calibration data manually.

The app is divided into four tabs: Charging, Discharging, Health and History. Each one, when tapped on, will display a wealth of information. In the History tab as an example, it will display charging and discharging history of how much is charged, how long it took or how much it discharged.

However, there is one thing to note: AccuBattery will work perfectly well when you first install it. But it will improve the statistics and user guides as time goes on. The app needs to learn your behavior over time to recommend actions to prolong the battery’s life. You’re now on your way to longer, healthier battery life.