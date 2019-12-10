8 best news apps for Android

Let’s be honest, the Internet has changed our whole world. Especially how we now view and receive our news. Now, instead of having a TV producer or a newspaper editor decide what constitutes as relevant information, we’re free to surf the web to find the news that matters most to us.

There are a plethora of sites out there that deliver information, so much so that they’ve become too hard to keep track of. Besides, most people prefer apps just for the sake of convenience. Tap or click for 7 Android apps that make you more interesting.

We’ve compiled a list of 8 of the best news apps available on Android right now. Keep reading and we’ll tell you all about them and how they can keep you informed.

1. Google News

The Google News app is known for delivering relevant content in the news feed by using AI. It works by giving users the top 5 local and global news stories and updates as they occur. So, you’ll never feel out of the loop when it comes to current events.

The app even lets you personalize what kind of news updates you wish to receive throughout the day. For example, the “For you” option shows top headlines and news developments that are important and relevant, depending on your searches on Google platforms.

Additionally, the tab titled “Full coverage” presents the same news story reported by different publishers, which allows you to read the story from numerous perspectives.

2. Microsoft News

Once known as MSN news, the Microsoft News app has proven to be one of the best Android news apps available. It offers users a smooth experience and its simple design helps you easily navigate through the app’s features.

By signing up with a Microsoft account you can personalized news stories, which is synced over its other platforms, such as MSN.com and the Microsoft Edge news feed. Under the Settings tab, you can choose from different breaking news stories happening in other countries as well.

3. BBC News

This app is probably one of the most well-known news outlets there is. You’ve probably even seen a few live news broadcasts before.

The BBC news channel has been praised for presenting viewers with unbiased news updates, which is why the BBC app is one of the best and most trustworthy news apps for Android.

The app shows users the latest reports from every country with just the tap a button. The news feed section comes in a variety of layout options and even extends to a live- streaming news channel.

By streaming the channel, you can read and watch breaking news stories as they develop. The app also gives you the option to the change notification settings and turn background syncing off.

4. Reuters

If you’re a close follower of current events you’ve heard of this outlet before. Reuters has been around for quite some time now. What makes Reuters a great option to have on your phone is the fact that it casts a wide net when it comes to current events.

It covers absolutely every topic you qualify as news-worthy. No matter what subject or country, it’s unlikely you’ll miss any big (or small) stories with this app.

Like other news apps, it provides users with the option to personalize their experience. You can choose to only receive breaking news alerts or just keep track of the stock market throughout the day. It’s up to you.

Additionally, the Editorial Highlights feature enables users to catch up on trending news and events in a snap, and if you don’t have time to read during the day, you can always save articles in “Offline Mode” to read later on.

5. Pocket

If you’re looking for a more unique, innovative news app, Pocket is for you. For starters, it doesn’t offer content. Instead, it saves sites and pages you come across throughout your day.

It sounds a bit weird, but think of it this way: you’re sure to find something on Twitter, Facebook or in a chat that you don’t have time to read at the moment. With Pocket, you can save those stories into the app and come back to read them later when you have more time.

With offline support, a decent reading experience and some discovery features as well, Pocket is great for content saving so you can read the day’s news at your leisure.

Power users can sign up for the subscription, which offers unlimited storage, a tag system to help stay organized, text-to-speech article reading and additional features for PC.

6. Inoreader

This is yet another news aggregator that brings the news, both local and global, to you in real time. You can choose from over 20 different sections and only be served topics that are relevant or interesting to you. The app even allows you to save web pages and articles for later if you’re having a busy day.

One of the more unique features is how it keeps track of the content you’ve already read. After you’ve read about a few topics, the app will get a feel for what kind of stories you’re interested in and will serve you content you haven’t seen yet.

Since Inoreader is an RSS reader, it allows you to subscribe to your favorite YouTube channels.

7. Flipboard

What makes Flipboard special for a majority of users is how it creates a new type of reading experience on mobile, and is focused on engaging the reader with some of the more interesting and exciting news stories of the day. The app does this by using a magazine-style interface that makes you want to keep reading.

There is a wide range of publications available on the news reader, and you can subscribe to magazines here as well. Whether you’re broadly into technology, or want to know the latest in the entertainment world, Flipboard has whatever you need.

8. News360

This one has also become very well known over the past few years, and for good reason. The app is visually appealing with a very simple and straightforward design that makes it easy to navigate.

Much like the other news apps, News360 allows you to search for your favorite news topics and specific sites. You can connect the app to your Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus accounts to stay in the know across the board.

Bonus: Komando.com App

Easily navigate today’s fast-paced digital world, and get instant access to tips, tricks, DIYs and Kim’s trusted advice with the Komando.com App. Get up-to-the-minute security and data breach alerts, along with the latest tech and digital news as it happens.

Join the more than 80,000 users who have already downloaded the Komando.com App on Apple and Android.