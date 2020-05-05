With all of Android’s customization possibilities, it’s easy to get lost in the things you can download and tweak. To avoid a cluttered device it’s best to pick and choose the things you’re going to actually use.

Customization aside, for all Android users there are more than a few useful features you might not know about. Tap or click here to learn about 10 hidden tricks on Android.

Widgets are great ways to get the most out of your Android device and are often packaged into larger, more comprehensive applications with a variety of useful functions. Keep reading for five of our favorite Android widgets.

1. Battery Widget Reborn

Do you struggle with poor battery life on your phone? Maybe you are concerned with what apps are draining your battery and what’s going on underneath the hood? If so, Battery Widget Reborn is the application for you.

This app boasts a resizeable widget displaying your current battery life, tons of detailed information about battery usage, a simple design that fits right into any Android version, and much more. Battery Widget Reborn has two options: a free version and a Pro version.

Both have the same features, but the Pro version is not ad-supported. Without ads, you will save a little on battery life with the app. Simply download the app from the Google Play Store and navigate to Widget Configuration from the menu in top-left to set up your own widget and access all your device’s battery information in a single tap.

2. 1Weather

For many, 1Weather is the top free weather app on Android as it displays feels like temperature, wind speed, UV index, the daily temperature, today’s weather, humidity, barometric pressure and much more all unique to your location. Furthermore, it lets you plan your week with longer forecasts, offers weather alerts, and allows users to track sunrise, sunset and moon phases.

The app also boasts a robust widget where users can pick and choose which weather information they’d like to appear. Simply open the app after downloading from the Google Play Store, select your location and use the menu to hop between different screens and see all the weather information available in your area ready to be displayed as a widget.

3. Evernote

Evernote is a free application designed to aggregate all your most important information in one place. You can keep all of your typed and handwritten notes alongside to-dos, images, web pages and audio altogether in one easily searchable catalog that syncs across devices.

The Evernote widget is accessible via a long press on the home screen after installing Evernote from the Google Play Store. You can use the widget to quickly create notes right from the Android home screen without needing to open the Evernote app. From the widget, users can also save local content like web pages, photos and audio files.

Evernote just happens to be one of the best apps for offline use when you’re forced to go without the internet. Tap or click here to learn about the other essential offline apps for Android.

4. TickTick

TickTick is a to-do list, planner, reminder app, and calendar all-in-one. With an incredibly simple, intuitive interface and syncing across devices, creating tasks, setting up to-do lists and reminders, and arranging your calendar is easy.

The main feature of the app is TickTick’s handy, built-in widget you can display on your home-screen anytime after installing the app from the Google Play Store. From the widget, users can access tasks and notes and can choose from a variety of widgets that display this information to find the one that works best for each individual.

5. Month: Calendar Widget

Month, as might be evidenced by the name, is a simple application with a singular focus on providing a clean, simple and easy-to-use calendar on every Android user’s home screen. Month boasts calendar widgets with over 80 themes to choose from that can seamlessly integrate with whatever layout you currently have, and your calendar, as well as events and your daily agenda, are all accessible from the widget.

Simply download the app from the Google Play Store and you can jump right into customizing the look of your calendar and inputting your schedule.

Once you’ve got your widgets figured out you’ll be tech-ready as parts of the world slowly start to re-open and come out of quarantine. Tap or click here to learn how to optimize your Android device now that we’re starting to leave home.